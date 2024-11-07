Mumbai: A 42-year-old fashion designer from Mazgaon, Byculla East, was allegedly threatened by unknown persons in the name of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. Fashion designer threatened by unknown caller in the name of ‘Lawrence Bishnoi gang’

The police said that he got a call from an unknown number on Saturday and a person posing as a Bishnoi gang member threatened him and told him to settle all disputes within seven days.

In addition to threatening him, the unknown caller asked the designer to ‘keep his family in mind.’ A police officer said, “The caller was claiming he was a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and that the designer should not mess with the gang. The caller said that they are giving him seven days’ time to settle all matters and to speak to the people concerned.”

The complainant after initially avoiding the calls finally decided to approach the cops. The Sewri police have registered a case against unknown people under sections 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police said prima facie they suspect it to be the work of somebody who knows the complainant well. “We are getting technical details to identify from where they call was made. The complainant has shared some numbers with us,” said the police officer.