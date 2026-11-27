“Biju Janata Dal’s position on delimitation has been very clear: as long as Odisha’s interest is protected. Odisha’s interest is that the proportion of representation that we have today in Parliament has to be protected at the same proportion,” he said, indicating BJD's likely support for the proposed Bill in Rajya Sabha where NDA is still short of the 2/3rd number required for the constitutional amendment.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) may support the proposed delimitation bill if Odisha’s proportional representation in the Lok Sabha is protected, its Rajya Sabha MP Santrupt Mishra said on Friday, while reiterating party's unconditional support for women’s reservation. Follow LIVE Updates

Though BJD does not have any MPs in the Lok Sabha, it still has five MPs in the Upper House whose support would be crucial for NDA to reach the desired number.

Mishra said the BJD had consistently backed women’s reservation but questioned the Centre’s move to link its implementation with a fresh delimitation exercise. “Biju Janata Dal’s position has always been extremely clear. We have always been supportive of women’s reservation. We believe that the same reservation can be done even in a 543-member House. What is the purpose of delimitation,” he asked while expressing disappointment over the lack of wider consultations on the issue.

Earlier, BJD Rajya Sabha MP and leader of the party’s parliamentary group Manas Mangaraj said the interests of Odisha would remain the party’s top priority while deciding its stand on the proposed delimitation exercise.

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Mangaraj said the party had not yet received specific information about the agenda of the special sittings of Parliament scheduled for November 30 in the Lok Sabha and December 2 in the Rajya Sabha. “Once we receive detailed information, the parliamentary party will decide on its next course of action under the direction of BJD president Naveen Patnaik,” he said.

Senior BJD leader Prasanna Acharya said before the govt brings the Bill to Parliament, it should discuss it with all the political parties, and an all-party meeting should be convened by the Centre. "We expect the Union Cabinet to approve the Draft Bill. After that the draft Bill should be circulated among political parties for their opinion. Without doing that, if the govt decides to proceed ahead on the subject unilaterally, that will not set a good democratic tradition," he said.

Patnaik had earlier expressed concern that Odisha could lose its proportional share in the Lok Sabha following delimitation. Odisha currently has 21 Lok Sabha seats, accounting for around 3.9 per cent of the House. Patnaik had said the state's seats could increase to 29 after delimitation, but its share in the total strength of the House could decline to 3.4 per cent.

The BJD has maintained that any exercise to redraw parliamentary constituencies must not penalise states such as Odisha that have made progress in population control.