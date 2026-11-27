Patna, A Preliminary Offence Report has been registered against several people over alleged illegal capture and possession of protected birds in Bihar's Jehanabad district, officials said on Friday. Bihar: Complaint filed against several people over 'illegal' capture, possession of protected birds more

The POR, under the Wildlife Act, 1972, was lodged by the Gaya Forest Division of the Bihar Forest Department following a complaint by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India , they said.

According to a statement issued by the animal rights organisation, the incident came to light after videos showing alleged capture and possession of protected wild birds, including a shikra and a black-winged kite, surfaced on social media.

The footage purportedly showed nests being monitored from the time eggs were laid, chicks being removed after hatching, and birds being tethered, confined indoors and trained to hunt, PETA India claimed.

One video also allegedly showed a chick being buried after dying in captivity, it said in the statement.

The POR was registered against the main accused and others under various sections of the Act.

"Birds are social animals who are born to fly in the open sky, not spend their lives lonely and miserable in cages," PETA India's Cruelty Response Assistant, Vamsi Krishna, said.

Forest Department officials had conducted raids at the residence of the main accused in search of the protected birds but did not find any, the statement said.

Further investigation, including efforts to trace the birds, was underway, it said.

Shikras are listed under Schedule I of the Act, while black-winged kites come under Schedule II, according to the statement.

Offences involving Schedule I species can attract imprisonment ranging from three to seven years and a minimum fine of ₹25,000, while violations involving Schedule II species can invite imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to ₹1 lakh, or both, it added.

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