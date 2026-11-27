10 gaming accessories under ₹3,000 to upgrade your setup, improve comfort and add style to your gaming space
Refresh your gaming desk with budget-friendly picks that offer better control, audio, cable management, lighting and comfort without spending a fortune.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Logitech G102 Light Sync Gaming Mouse with Customizable RGB Lighting, 6 Programmable Buttons, Gaming Grade Sensor, 8K DPI Tracking,16.8mn Color, Light Weight - BlackView Details
₹1,495
Cosmic Byte ARES Wireless Controller for PC, Hall Effect Joystick & Triggers, Dual Vibration, Backit ABXY Buttons, Turbo, Auto Turbo (Black)View Details
₹1,199
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core - Gaming Headset for PlayStation, Lightweight Over-Ear Headset with mic, Swivel-to-Mute Function, 40mm Drivers - Black - (6H9B6AA)View Details
₹2,719
Redgear MP44 Speed-Type Gaming Mousepad (Black and Red)View Details
₹310
Xacton Cable Organizer Box with Phone Stand | Cable Management Box for Desk| Wire Organiser for Table | Power Strip,Extension Board, Charger& Cable Storage | Cord Hider for Home & Office, WhiteView Details
₹479
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.Read moreRead less
A gaming setup is more than just a powerful PC, console or monitor. The right accessories can make your gaming space more comfortable, organised and enjoyable, whether you play for a few hours after work or spend longer sessions exploring new titles. From responsive controls and better audio to desk lighting and cable management, small upgrades can make a noticeable difference to your setup.
If you are looking to refresh your gaming desk without replacing your existing equipment, several accessories are worth considering. A gaming mouse, mechanical keyboard, headset, controller, RGB light bars and a USB microphone can add functionality, while a mouse pad, headphone stand and cable organisers help keep your desk clutter-free.
1. Logitech G102 Lightsync RGB Gaming Mouse
The Logitech G102 Lightsync RGB Gaming Mouse is designed for gamers seeking responsive controls and customisation options. It features 6 programmable buttons that let users personalise commands for different games and tasks. Its gaming-grade sensor supports up to 8,000 DPI tracking, allowing sensitivity adjustments to suit individual playing styles. RGB lighting offers 16.8 million colour options to customise the mouse's appearance. The lightweight design makes it suitable for everyday gaming.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Customisable RGB lighting
Adjustable 8K DPI
Reason to avoid
Wired-only connectivity
Basic six-button layout
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its smooth tracking, lightweight feel, responsive clicks and vibrant RGB lighting.
Why choose this product?
A lightweight gaming mouse with programmable buttons, adjustable sensitivity, colourful RGB lighting and reliable wired connectivity for everyday gaming.
2. Cosmic Byte ARES Wireless Controller for PC, Hall Effect Joystick & Triggers, Dual Vibration, Backit ABXY Buttons, Turbo, Auto Turbo (Black)
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The Cosmic Byte ARES Wireless Controller is designed for gamers seeking flexibility, control and comfort across gaming sessions. It features Hall Effect joysticks and triggers for precise input, along with dual vibration for added feedback during gameplay. The controller includes backlit ABXY buttons, Turbo and Auto Turbo functions to support different gaming preferences. Its wireless design helps reduce cable clutter, while the ergonomic layout makes it suitable for extended use. It is a practical addition for players looking for customisable controls and convenient gaming.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Drift-resistant Hall sensors
Turbo firing controls
Reason to avoid
PC-focused compatibility
Wireless dongle dependence
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers value responsive controls, vibration feedback, wireless convenience and Hall Effect joysticks for PC gaming.
Why choose this product?
A wireless PC controller with Hall Effect inputs, vibration feedback and Turbo functions for versatile gaming control.
3. HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core - Gaming Headset for PlayStation, Lightweight Over-Ear Headset with mic, Swivel-to-Mute Function, 40mm Drivers - Black - (6H9B6AA)
The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core gaming headset is designed for players seeking clear audio and comfortable gameplay. It features 40mm drivers for immersive sound and an over-ear design that helps during extended gaming sessions. The headset comes with a built-in microphone for multiplayer communication and a swivel-to-mute function for convenient voice control. Its lightweight construction makes it easy to wear, while the wired connection keeps setup simple. Designed for PlayStation gaming, it is a practical choice for everyday gaming and online communication.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Swivel-to-mute microphone
Enhanced bass audio
Reason to avoid
Wired-only connectivity
PlayStation-focused compatibility
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its sound quality, comfortable fit, microphone functionality and value for money.
Why choose this product?
A lightweight PlayStation headset with 40mm drivers, convenient mute controls and cushioned ear cups for comfortable gaming.
4. Redgear MP44 Speed-Type Gaming Mousepad (Black and Red)
The Redgear MP44 Speed-Type Gaming Mousepad is designed to provide a smooth and consistent surface for everyday gaming. Its spacious layout offers room for mouse movement, helping gamers maintain control during fast-paced gameplay. The mousepad's surface supports easy tracking and works with different mouse sensitivities and playing styles. Its design also helps keep the gaming desk organised while providing a dedicated area for keyboard and mouse placement. Suitable for home and gaming setups, it is a practical accessory for players seeking improved desk functionality.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Smooth mouse movement
Spacious gaming surface
Reason to avoid
No wrist support
Large desk footprint
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its generous size, smooth surface, gaming performance and value for money.
Why choose this product?
A large speed-type mousepad offering smooth tracking, ample movement space and a non-slip base for gaming.
5. Xacton Cable Organizer Box with Phone Stand | Cable Management Box for Desk| Wire Organiser for Table | Power Strip,Extension Board, Charger& Cable Storage | Cord Hider for Home & Office, White
This cable organiser box with phone stand is designed to keep desks tidy by concealing extension boards, chargers and loose wires. Its enclosed storage space helps reduce cable clutter, while the integrated phone stand adds convenience for video calls, gaming or viewing content. Suitable for home, office and gaming desks, it helps create a neater workspace without complicated installation. The organiser provides a dedicated space for managing everyday charging accessories and power connections, making it a useful addition to desks where multiple devices and cables are used.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Conceals Loose Wires
Built-in Phone Stand
Reason to avoid
Occupies Desk Space
Limited Internal Capacity
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers may appreciate its cable concealment, phone stand, tidy desk appearance and everyday organisational convenience.
Why choose this product?
A practical desk organiser that hides cables and power strips while providing a handy phone stand for everyday use.
6. EvoFox Katana X2 FS Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | 3‑Pin Replaceable Clicky Blue Switches, Dynamic Backlighting, All Keys Anti‑Ghosting, Volume Knob, Copilot, Xbox Gamebar, Screenshot & More (Black)
The EvoFox Katana X2 FS Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is designed for gamers who prefer tactile feedback and customisable controls. It features clicky blue switches that deliver audible keystrokes and a dynamic backlighting system for gaming setups. Replaceable 3-pin switches allow customisation, while anti-ghosting support helps register multiple key presses during gameplay. The keyboard also includes a volume knob and dedicated shortcuts for functions such as screenshots, Xbox Game Bar and Copilot. Its wired design makes it suitable for desktop gaming and everyday typing.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Replaceable blue switches
Multifunction volume knob
Reason to avoid
Clicky, noisy switches
Wired-only connectivity
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers generally appreciate its tactile typing experience, backlighting, customisable switches and useful volume knob.
Why choose this product?
A mechanical gaming keyboard with replaceable switches, anti-ghosting, dynamic lighting and convenient shortcut controls.
7. Ikea DAGOTTO Foot-Rest, Black
The IKEA DAGOTTO footrest is designed to support a comfortable sitting position while working, studying or gaming at a desk. Its angled platform allows users to rest their feet and adjust their posture during extended sitting sessions. The rocking design encourages gentle foot movement, while the height and tilt can be adjusted to suit individual preferences. Its compact form makes it suitable for home offices, gaming desks and workspaces. The black finish keeps its appearance simple and blends easily with different furniture styles.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Adjustable Tilting Platform
Non-Slip Textured Surface
Reason to avoid
No Fixed Angle Lock
May Shift During Use
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Users appreciate its ergonomic support, adjustable tilt and comfort, though some report wobbling and stability concerns.
Why choose this product?
A tilting footrest with a textured platform and rubber feet to support a more comfortable desk posture.
8. RGB LED Gaming Light Bars (2-Pack)
These RGB LED light bars are designed to add ambient lighting to gaming desks, entertainment areas and streaming setups. The pair offers colour-changing effects that can be adjusted using a mobile app or remote control, allowing users to customise the lighting to match their surroundings. USB-powered operation makes them convenient to use with compatible power sources, while dimmable settings help manage brightness. Their compact design allows flexible placement near monitors, televisions or desks, making them a simple way to personalise a gaming space without major setup changes.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
App And Remote Control
Dimmable Colour Effects
Reason to avoid
Requires USB Power
No Gaming Sync Guarantee
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the colourful lighting, easy controls, ambient effects and versatility for gaming desks and entertainment spaces.
Why choose this product?
A pair of USB-powered RGB light bars with app controls, adjustable brightness and customisable colours for gaming ambience.
9. GRENARO Gaming Mic for PC, USB Condenser Mic with RGB Lights, Plug & Play | Noise Cancellation, 1-Click Mute, 0-Lantency Monitoring, Cardioid Podcast Mic for PC, Streaming, YouTube Video Recording
The GRENARO USB Gaming Microphone is designed for gamers who need clear voice input during multiplayer sessions, streaming or online calls. Its condenser microphone design supports voice capture, while RGB lighting adds a gaming-inspired touch to the desk. The plug-and-play USB connection keeps installation simple without requiring complicated setup. Its desktop format makes it suitable for gaming stations, home offices and content creation spaces. It can be a useful addition for players looking to improve voice communication and create a more personalised gaming environment.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
RGB Lighting Effects
One-Touch Noise Cancellation
Reason to avoid
Wired-Only Connectivity
Requires Desk Space
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Amazon feedback not independently verified; available buyer reviews elsewhere praise sound clarity and value.
Why choose this product?
A USB condenser microphone with RGB lighting, noise cancellation, mute controls and plug-and-play convenience for gaming.
10. INDIAN DECOR RW325 Wooden Headphone Holder Walnut Wood Headphone Stand Headset Stand Walnut Headset Holder Wood Headphone Display Gift for Him - 100% Wooden
The INDIAN DECOR RW325 Wooden Headphone Holder is designed to keep headphones neatly stored when not in use. Made from walnut wood, it offers a dedicated stand for displaying and organising gaming headsets, headphones and other compatible designs. Its wooden finish adds a natural touch to gaming desks, workstations and entertainment spaces. The stand helps keep headphones off the tabletop, reducing clutter and making them easier to access. Its simple structure also makes it a practical desk accessory for everyday use or gifting.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Natural Walnut Finish
Space-Saving Desk Design
Reason to avoid
No Additional Storage
Fixed Display Stand
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Amazon-specific buyer feedback could not be verified; its wooden design and headphone organisation are key selling points.
Why choose this product?
A wooden headphone stand that keeps headsets organised while adding a natural finish to gaming desks and workspaces.
What to upgrade in a gaming setup?
Upgrade your gaming peripherals, lighting, audio, desk organisation and comfort accessories to make your setup more functional and enjoyable.
What are some good accessories to improve my gaming setup?
Gaming mice, mechanical keyboards, headsets, mousepads, controllers, RGB light bars, microphones, headphone stands and footrests are useful additions.
How can I improve my gaming setup?
Improve your gaming setup with responsive peripherals, comfortable seating, better audio, ambient lighting, organised cables and a clutter-free desk.
Factors to keep in mind while choosing gaming accessories
Compatibility: Check whether the accessory works with your PC, console, operating system and existing gaming equipment.
Performance: Look for responsive controls, reliable connectivity, accurate tracking and features that support your preferred gaming style.
Comfort: Consider ergonomics, weight, grip, cushioning and ease of use during longer gaming sessions.
Build quality: Choose accessories made with durable materials that can withstand regular use.
Connectivity: Check wired or wireless options, USB ports, Bluetooth support and connection stability.
Budget: Set a spending limit and prioritise accessories that offer useful features without unnecessary extras.
Desk space: Consider size, cable management and placement to keep your gaming setup organised.
Customisation: Look for adjustable settings, programmable buttons, RGB lighting or controls that suit your preferences.
3 best features of gaming accessories
|Product
|Space Optimisation
|Visual Appeal
|User Convenience
|Logitech G102 Lightsync RGB Gaming Mouse
|Compact Desk Fit
|Customisable RGB Lighting
|6 Programmable Buttons
|Cosmic Byte ARES Wireless Controller
|No Cable Clutter
|Backlit ABXY Buttons
|Wireless Gaming Control
|HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Headset
|Over-Ear Compact Storage
|Minimal Black Finish
|Swivel-to-Mute Microphone
|Redgear MP44 Speed-Type Mousepad
|Large Surface Coverage
|Black-Red Gaming Design
|Smooth Mouse Movement
|Cable Organiser Box with Phone Stand
|Concealed Cable Storage
|Clean Desk Appearance
|Integrated Phone Stand
|EvoFox Katana X2 FS Keyboard
|Full-Size Key Layout
|Dynamic Backlighting
|Volume Knob Controls
|IKEA DAGOTTO Foot-rest
|Under-Desk Placement
|Minimal Black Finish
|Adjustable Tilting Platform
|RGB LED Gaming Light Bars (2-Pack)
|Flexible Desk Placement
|Colour-Changing RGB Effects
|App and Remote Control
|GRENARO USB RGB Gaming Microphone
|Compact Desktop Placement
|RGB Lighting Effects
|Plug-and-Play Connectivity
|INDIAN DECOR RW325 Wooden Headphone Holder
|Vertical Headphone Storage
|Walnut Wood Finish
|Easy Headphone Access
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