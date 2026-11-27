Upgrade your gaming space with accessories that enhance comfort, control and style. (AI Generated Image) more By Nivedita Mishra With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions. Read more Read less A gaming setup is more than just a powerful PC, console or monitor. The right accessories can make your gaming space more comfortable, organised and enjoyable, whether you play for a few hours after work or spend longer sessions exploring new titles. From responsive controls and better audio to desk lighting and cable management, small upgrades can make a noticeable difference to your setup. If you are looking to refresh your gaming desk without replacing your existing equipment, several accessories are worth considering. A gaming mouse, mechanical keyboard, headset, controller, RGB light bars and a USB microphone can add functionality, while a mouse pad, headphone stand and cable organisers help keep your desk clutter-free.

The Logitech G102 Lightsync RGB Gaming Mouse is designed for gamers seeking responsive controls and customisation options. It features 6 programmable buttons that let users personalise commands for different games and tasks. Its gaming-grade sensor supports up to 8,000 DPI tracking, allowing sensitivity adjustments to suit individual playing styles. RGB lighting offers 16.8 million colour options to customise the mouse's appearance. The lightweight design makes it suitable for everyday gaming.

Specifications Gaming Performance 8,000 DPI Optical Sensor User Comfort Lightweight 89g Design Easy Setup Plug-and-Play USB Connection Device Compatibility Windows, macOS, ChromeOS Build Quality Mechanical Button Tensioning Reasons to buy Customisable RGB lighting Adjustable 8K DPI Reason to avoid Wired-only connectivity Basic six-button layout

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its smooth tracking, lightweight feel, responsive clicks and vibrant RGB lighting. Why choose this product? A lightweight gaming mouse with programmable buttons, adjustable sensitivity, colourful RGB lighting and reliable wired connectivity for everyday gaming.

2. Cosmic Byte ARES Wireless Controller for PC, Hall Effect Joystick & Triggers, Dual Vibration, Backit ABXY Buttons, Turbo, Auto Turbo (Black) Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Cosmic Byte ARES Wireless Controller is designed for gamers seeking flexibility, control and comfort across gaming sessions. It features Hall Effect joysticks and triggers for precise input, along with dual vibration for added feedback during gameplay. The controller includes backlit ABXY buttons, Turbo and Auto Turbo functions to support different gaming preferences. Its wireless design helps reduce cable clutter, while the ergonomic layout makes it suitable for extended use. It is a practical addition for players looking for customisable controls and convenient gaming.

Specifications Gaming Performance Hall Effect Joysticks, Triggers User Comfort Textured Ergonomic Grip Easy Setup Wireless USB Dongle Connection Device Compatibility Windows PC Gaming Support Build Quality Dual Vibration Motor Design Reasons to buy Drift-resistant Hall sensors Turbo firing controls Reason to avoid PC-focused compatibility Wireless dongle dependence

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers value responsive controls, vibration feedback, wireless convenience and Hall Effect joysticks for PC gaming. Why choose this product? A wireless PC controller with Hall Effect inputs, vibration feedback and Turbo functions for versatile gaming control.

The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core gaming headset is designed for players seeking clear audio and comfortable gameplay. It features 40mm drivers for immersive sound and an over-ear design that helps during extended gaming sessions. The headset comes with a built-in microphone for multiplayer communication and a swivel-to-mute function for convenient voice control. Its lightweight construction makes it easy to wear, while the wired connection keeps setup simple. Designed for PlayStation gaming, it is a practical choice for everyday gaming and online communication.

Specifications Gaming Performance 40mm Directional Audio Drivers User Comfort 275g Lightweight Over-Ear Design Easy Setup 3.5mm Wired Audio Connection Device Compatibility PS5, PS4, PlayStation Build Quality Soft Foam Fabric Ear Cushions Reasons to buy Swivel-to-mute microphone Enhanced bass audio Reason to avoid Wired-only connectivity PlayStation-focused compatibility

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its sound quality, comfortable fit, microphone functionality and value for money. Why choose this product? A lightweight PlayStation headset with 40mm drivers, convenient mute controls and cushioned ear cups for comfortable gaming.

The Redgear MP44 Speed-Type Gaming Mousepad is designed to provide a smooth and consistent surface for everyday gaming. Its spacious layout offers room for mouse movement, helping gamers maintain control during fast-paced gameplay. The mousepad's surface supports easy tracking and works with different mouse sensitivities and playing styles. Its design also helps keep the gaming desk organised while providing a dedicated area for keyboard and mouse placement. Suitable for home and gaming setups, it is a practical accessory for players seeking improved desk functionality.

Specifications Gaming Performance Speed-Type Smooth Surface User Comfort 440 x 350mm Large Surface Easy Setup Simple Desk Placement Device Compatibility Compatible With Gaming Mice Build Quality 4mm Non-Slip Rubber Base Reasons to buy Smooth mouse movement Spacious gaming surface Reason to avoid No wrist support Large desk footprint

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its generous size, smooth surface, gaming performance and value for money. Why choose this product? A large speed-type mousepad offering smooth tracking, ample movement space and a non-slip base for gaming.

This cable organiser box with phone stand is designed to keep desks tidy by concealing extension boards, chargers and loose wires. Its enclosed storage space helps reduce cable clutter, while the integrated phone stand adds convenience for video calls, gaming or viewing content. Suitable for home, office and gaming desks, it helps create a neater workspace without complicated installation. The organiser provides a dedicated space for managing everyday charging accessories and power connections, making it a useful addition to desks where multiple devices and cables are used.

Specifications Gaming Performance Reduced Cable Desk Clutter User Comfort Cleaner, Tidy Workspace Easy Setup Simple Box Placement Device Compatibility Extension Boards, Chargers, Cables Build Quality Durable Plastic Storage Box Reasons to buy Conceals Loose Wires Built-in Phone Stand Reason to avoid Occupies Desk Space Limited Internal Capacity

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers may appreciate its cable concealment, phone stand, tidy desk appearance and everyday organisational convenience. Why choose this product? A practical desk organiser that hides cables and power strips while providing a handy phone stand for everyday use.

The EvoFox Katana X2 FS Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is designed for gamers who prefer tactile feedback and customisable controls. It features clicky blue switches that deliver audible keystrokes and a dynamic backlighting system for gaming setups. Replaceable 3-pin switches allow customisation, while anti-ghosting support helps register multiple key presses during gameplay. The keyboard also includes a volume knob and dedicated shortcuts for functions such as screenshots, Xbox Game Bar and Copilot. Its wired design makes it suitable for desktop gaming and everyday typing.

Specifications Gaming Performance All-Key Anti-Ghosting Support User Comfort 2-Level Adjustable Keyboard Height Easy Setup Plug-and-Play USB Connection Device Compatibility Windows, macOS, Linux Build Quality 50 Million Keystroke Lifespan Reasons to buy Replaceable blue switches Multifunction volume knob Reason to avoid Clicky, noisy switches Wired-only connectivity

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers generally appreciate its tactile typing experience, backlighting, customisable switches and useful volume knob. Why choose this product? A mechanical gaming keyboard with replaceable switches, anti-ghosting, dynamic lighting and convenient shortcut controls.

The IKEA DAGOTTO footrest is designed to support a comfortable sitting position while working, studying or gaming at a desk. Its angled platform allows users to rest their feet and adjust their posture during extended sitting sessions. The rocking design encourages gentle foot movement, while the height and tilt can be adjusted to suit individual preferences. Its compact form makes it suitable for home offices, gaming desks and workspaces. The black finish keeps its appearance simple and blends easily with different furniture styles.

Specifications Gaming Performance Improved Sitting Posture User Comfort 49 x 38cm Foot Platform Easy Setup Simple Assembly Required Device Compatibility Suitable For Desk Setups Build Quality ABS, Chrome-Plated Steel Frame Reasons to buy Adjustable Tilting Platform Non-Slip Textured Surface Reason to avoid No Fixed Angle Lock May Shift During Use

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Users appreciate its ergonomic support, adjustable tilt and comfort, though some report wobbling and stability concerns. Why choose this product? A tilting footrest with a textured platform and rubber feet to support a more comfortable desk posture.

These RGB LED light bars are designed to add ambient lighting to gaming desks, entertainment areas and streaming setups. The pair offers colour-changing effects that can be adjusted using a mobile app or remote control, allowing users to customise the lighting to match their surroundings. USB-powered operation makes them convenient to use with compatible power sources, while dimmable settings help manage brightness. Their compact design allows flexible placement near monitors, televisions or desks, making them a simple way to personalise a gaming space without major setup changes.

Specifications Gaming Performance Customisable RGB Lighting Effects User Comfort Adjustable Brightness Levels Easy Setup USB-Powered Plug-In Design Device Compatibility TVs, PCs, Gaming Desks Build Quality Compact Dual-Bar Design Reasons to buy App And Remote Control Dimmable Colour Effects Reason to avoid Requires USB Power No Gaming Sync Guarantee

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the colourful lighting, easy controls, ambient effects and versatility for gaming desks and entertainment spaces. Why choose this product? A pair of USB-powered RGB light bars with app controls, adjustable brightness and customisable colours for gaming ambience.

The GRENARO USB Gaming Microphone is designed for gamers who need clear voice input during multiplayer sessions, streaming or online calls. Its condenser microphone design supports voice capture, while RGB lighting adds a gaming-inspired touch to the desk. The plug-and-play USB connection keeps installation simple without requiring complicated setup. Its desktop format makes it suitable for gaming stations, home offices and content creation spaces. It can be a useful addition for players looking to improve voice communication and create a more personalised gaming environment.

Specifications Gaming Performance Cardioid Voice Pickup User Comfort Convenient Desktop Microphone Easy Setup Plug-and-Play USB Connection Device Compatibility PC, Mac, PS, Android OTG Build Quality 2m Fixed USB Cable Reasons to buy RGB Lighting Effects One-Touch Noise Cancellation Reason to avoid Wired-Only Connectivity Requires Desk Space

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Amazon feedback not independently verified; available buyer reviews elsewhere praise sound clarity and value. Why choose this product? A USB condenser microphone with RGB lighting, noise cancellation, mute controls and plug-and-play convenience for gaming.

The INDIAN DECOR RW325 Wooden Headphone Holder is designed to keep headphones neatly stored when not in use. Made from walnut wood, it offers a dedicated stand for displaying and organising gaming headsets, headphones and other compatible designs. Its wooden finish adds a natural touch to gaming desks, workstations and entertainment spaces. The stand helps keep headphones off the tabletop, reducing clutter and making them easier to access. Its simple structure also makes it a practical desk accessory for everyday use or gifting.

Specifications Gaming Performance Organised Headphone Storage User Comfort Easy Headphone Accessibility Easy Setup Simple Stand Placement Device Compatibility Compatible With Most Headphones Build Quality 100% Wooden Construction Reasons to buy Natural Walnut Finish Space-Saving Desk Design Reason to avoid No Additional Storage Fixed Display Stand

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Amazon-specific buyer feedback could not be verified; its wooden design and headphone organisation are key selling points. Why choose this product? A wooden headphone stand that keeps headsets organised while adding a natural finish to gaming desks and workspaces. What to upgrade in a gaming setup? Upgrade your gaming peripherals, lighting, audio, desk organisation and comfort accessories to make your setup more functional and enjoyable. What are some good accessories to improve my gaming setup? Gaming mice, mechanical keyboards, headsets, mousepads, controllers, RGB light bars, microphones, headphone stands and footrests are useful additions. How can I improve my gaming setup? Improve your gaming setup with responsive peripherals, comfortable seating, better audio, ambient lighting, organised cables and a clutter-free desk. Factors to keep in mind while choosing gaming accessories Compatibility: Check whether the accessory works with your PC, console, operating system and existing gaming equipment. Performance: Look for responsive controls, reliable connectivity, accurate tracking and features that support your preferred gaming style. Comfort: Consider ergonomics, weight, grip, cushioning and ease of use during longer gaming sessions. Build quality: Choose accessories made with durable materials that can withstand regular use. Connectivity: Check wired or wireless options, USB ports, Bluetooth support and connection stability. Budget: Set a spending limit and prioritise accessories that offer useful features without unnecessary extras. Desk space: Consider size, cable management and placement to keep your gaming setup organised. Customisation: Look for adjustable settings, programmable buttons, RGB lighting or controls that suit your preferences. 3 best features of gaming accessories

Product Space Optimisation Visual Appeal User Convenience Logitech G102 Lightsync RGB Gaming Mouse Compact Desk Fit Customisable RGB Lighting 6 Programmable Buttons Cosmic Byte ARES Wireless Controller No Cable Clutter Backlit ABXY Buttons Wireless Gaming Control HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Headset Over-Ear Compact Storage Minimal Black Finish Swivel-to-Mute Microphone Redgear MP44 Speed-Type Mousepad Large Surface Coverage Black-Red Gaming Design Smooth Mouse Movement Cable Organiser Box with Phone Stand Concealed Cable Storage Clean Desk Appearance Integrated Phone Stand EvoFox Katana X2 FS Keyboard Full-Size Key Layout Dynamic Backlighting Volume Knob Controls IKEA DAGOTTO Foot-rest Under-Desk Placement Minimal Black Finish Adjustable Tilting Platform RGB LED Gaming Light Bars (2-Pack) Flexible Desk Placement Colour-Changing RGB Effects App and Remote Control GRENARO USB RGB Gaming Microphone Compact Desktop Placement RGB Lighting Effects Plug-and-Play Connectivity INDIAN DECOR RW325 Wooden Headphone Holder Vertical Headphone Storage Walnut Wood Finish Easy Headphone Access

FAQs about gaming accessories Which gaming accessories are essential for beginners? A gaming mouse, keyboard, headset and mousepad are useful starting accessories for most gaming setups. Do gaming accessories improve gaming performance? Yes, suitable accessories can improve control, responsiveness, audio feedback and overall convenience during gameplay. Are wireless gaming accessories better than wired options? Wireless accessories reduce cable clutter, while wired options offer consistent connectivity without battery charging. How can I make my gaming setup look better? Add RGB lighting, organise cables, use a matching mousepad and keep accessories neatly arranged. What should I consider before buying gaming accessories? Check device compatibility, performance, comfort, connectivity, build quality, desk space and budget before making a purchase.