The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the lighting of a ceremonial lamp atop a disputed pillar in Thirupparankundram in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu, three days after its previous order to do the same was defied, leading to a political and legal row. The Supreme Court observed that there was a "brazen and wilful disobedience" of its November 20 order which allowed the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam atop the disputed stone pillar 'Deepathoon'. Madurai: A Karthigai Deepam flame burns atop the Uchipillayar mandapam on the Thiruparankundram hills. (HT_PRINT) more

Taking strong exception to the defiance of its order, the Supreme Court said, “Time has come to deal with such situations with iron hand, otherwise it will lead to constitutional chaos.”

The Supreme Court issued contempt notice to Tamil Nadu's top officials, including the chief secretary, the director general of police (DGP), HR&CE department secretary, HR&CE commissioner, Madurai district collector, Madurai superintendent of police, temple CEO, and the chairperson and trustees of the temple board of trustees.

In a dressing down to the officials, the apex court said, “The executive authorities in Tamil Nadu seem to have acted on diktat of their political bosses.”

The court was hearing contempt petitions amid row over the spot at which the Karthigai Deepam was lit in Thirupparankundram. The petitions, filed against the Madurai District Collector and other Tamil Nadu State authorities, alleged that they “wilfully” disobeyed the Supreme Court's order to light the lamp atop the disputed stone pillar.