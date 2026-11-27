The 8th Pay Commission is expected to review the salaries and pensions of central government employees. Ahead of this, a pensioners' association has asked the Centre to ensure that employees who retired before January 1, 2026, also get the benefit of revised pensions. 8th CPC: Pensioners seek equal benefits, 20% relief and DA merger. (Represntative) more

In a memorandum submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 25, the Forum of Civil Pensioners Associations (FCPA) raised 11 demands related to pensions, retirement benefits and healthcare. It has also sought a temporary pension increase of at least 20% until the new recommendations are implemented.

These demands cover retired employees and family pensioners from Central government departments, railways, defence, BSNL, MTNL, banks and autonomous bodies. The association said pensioners who retired before January 1, 2026, should get the same benefits as those retiring after that date if they have the same rank and length of service.