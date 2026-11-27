Pune, Spectacular aerial manoeuvres by the Indian Air Force's elite display teams, including Surya Kiran and Sarang, along with precision skydiving by Akash Ganga and aerobatic displays by Su-30 MKI fighter jets, captivated thousands of spectators during an air show here on Friday. Skies over Pune come alive with IAF aerobatics; Surya Kiran, Su-30 MKI thrill spectators at air show more

The event was held at the Air Force Station Lohegaon.

More than 13,000 students from schools across Pune district, along with members of the general public, witnessed the breathtaking aerial performances organised under the IAF's 'Know Your Forces' initiative.

The highlight of the show was the synchronised aerial manoeuvres by the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, which showcased precision flying and intricate formations, leaving spectators spellbound. The Sarang helicopter display team also enthralled the audience with its breathtaking formations and coordinated manoeuvres.

The Akash Ganga skydiving team demonstrated precision parachuting, while the Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft performed high-speed, low-level aerobatic manoeuvres, showcasing the aircraft's agility and operational capabilities.

A flypast by Chetak helicopters added to the spectacle, drawing loud cheers and applause from the audience.

"Under the 'Know Your Forces' initiative, we organised this air show in which more than 13,000 students and members of the general public participated and witnessed the breathtaking manoeuvres by our display teams," Air Commodore Satbir Singh Rai, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Lohegaon, said.

The initiative aimed at familiarising young students with the Indian Air Force, showcasing its operational capabilities and motivating them to consider a career in the armed forces.

The Air Force Station also organised a static display of aircraft and military equipment, providing students an opportunity to get a closer look at the equipment and interact with IAF personnel. The personnel responded to their queries about aircraft, aviation and career opportunities in the Air Force.

Air Commodore Rai also expressed gratitude to the civil administration for extending assistance and support in successfully organising the event.

The air show witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, many of whom were seen cheering and capturing the aerial performances on their mobile phones and taking autographs of the airmen.

"This is the first time I witnessed an air show. All the manoeuvres displayed by various teams were breathtaking and I am happy that we got the opportunity to witness the might of Indian Air Force," said a student.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.