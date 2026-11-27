Thrissur , President Droupadi Murmu on Friday called upon Keralam to strive to become a leader in evidence-based Panchakarma research, saying the state has a rich tradition of classical Ayurvedic learning and medicine. President Murmu calls for Keralam to lead in evidence-based Panchakarma research more

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of the golden jubilee celebrations of Vaidyaratnam Ayurveda College here, Murmu said Keralam's contribution to Ayurveda went beyond enhancing its international reputation, as the state had nurtured a living tradition of classical learning and enriched medical knowledge passed down through generations of Vaidya families.

She began her address with a prayer to Lord Shiva, the presiding deity of the Vadakkumnathan Temple in Thrissur.

Referring to a recent study on the Ayush service sector, she said Keralam had the potential to become an international reference point for authentic and scientifically evaluated Panchakarma.

"The state should also strive to become a leader in evidence-based Panchakarma research. Various government and private institutions, including colleges, should work together for such goals," she said.

Panchakarma treatment is an Ayurvedic treatment that deals with detoxification and rejuvenation and helps to remove toxins from the body. Recently, there have been a number of studies in the field.

Murmu said Keralam has nurtured a rich and living tradition of classical Ayurvedic learning.

"It has also enriched the medical knowledge passed down through generations of Vaidya families. This tradition of preparing authentic Ayurvedic medicines has continued to flourish unabated," she said.

The Ashtavaidyas of Keralam had gone beyond the practice of Ayurveda and established themselves as erudite scholars and able teachers, she said.

"A remarkable feature of Ayurveda is that its authentic literature has not been limited to Sanskrit. In Keralam, a lot of original work and commentaries have been produced in Malayalam and Manipravalam also," Murmu said.

Manipravalam is a macaronic language that emerged in medieval Keralam and was used in several manuscripts.

The president said the makers of the Constitution had been particularly concerned about the development of Ayurveda and other traditional Indian systems of medicine. The Constituent Assembly had witnessed informed discussions on the need for a systematic framework for the practice and education of Ayurveda, Unani and Homoeopathy, she added.

Referring to the rich tradition of the Ashtavaidya families in the region, Murmu said they had developed a legacy of studying, interpreting and practising the teachings of Ashtanga Hridayam and classical Ayurveda.

"Systematically documenting the text, manuscript, treatment and method, and practical knowledge preserved in this tradition is a task of national importance," she said.

She said Vaidyas in the region had also preserved traditions in Agada Tantra, Kaumarabhritya and Marma Chikitsa, while the use of medicinal plants by different communities was another valuable aspect of the heritage.

Murmu said several initiatives, including the Ministry of Ayush's 'One Herb, One Standard' programme and research projects by its premier councils, were being undertaken to provide a modern scientific foundation for the country's traditional medicine systems.

The WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar was working to serve as a global knowledge hub for traditional medicine by using modern science, data and technology, she said, adding that Ayurvedic colleges across Keralam could undertake joint research projects in collaboration with such government and reputed international agencies.

Murmu said every Ayurvedic college should serve the community through authentic and effective Ayurveda and contribute to contemporary Ayurvedic education.

Institutions fulfilling these objectives would produce capable Vaidyas and researchers who could respond effectively to the health challenges of present and future generations, she said.

She said Ayurvedic institutions such as Vaidyaratnam Ayurveda College were contributing to the goal of building a healthy and developed India by 2047.

A model of dynamic collaboration among Ayurvedic colleges in the state could help achieve the national target sooner, she added.

Addressing the students, Murmu said the Ayurvedic tradition in Keralam had a distinctive feature of combining professional practice with philanthropy.

"When you enter the next phase of professional life, never forget to demonstrate that the traditional knowledge-based enterprise and the service to the less privileged can progress together," she said.

She also appreciated the institution for sustaining quality professional delivery for 50 years and for its efforts to remain contemporary and respond effectively to emerging challenges.

Governor Om Prakash Mathur, Union Minister Suresh Gopi, state Ministers K Muraleedharan and Roji M John were among those present at the function.

Earlier in the day, Murmu visited the Sri Adi Shankara Janmabhoomi temple at Kalady, the birthplace of Adi Shankaracharya.

She reached the temple by road from Cochin International Airport at 11.04 AM and was received by Governor Mathur, Sringeri Mutt CEO and administrator P A Murali and Minister John.

She entered the temple after being accorded a traditional Purna Kumbha welcome and left for the airport at 11.13 AM after completing the visit.

After the function in Thrissur, the president travelled to Guruvayur to visit the Sree Krishna Temple.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.