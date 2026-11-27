A bowl of freshly made gajar ka halwa is undoubtedly one of winter's biggest food pleasures, but why limit yourself to just one dessert ? The season brings with it an assortment of ingredients and flavours that can be turned into delicious sweet treats. From comforting classics to lesser-explored indulgences, here are four desserts shared by Chef Umesh Singh, executive chef, Novotel New Delhi City Centre, to make your winter days a little sweeter.

Method 1. Soak the dried anjeer in warm water for 20–30 minutes. Drain well and finely chop or pulse to a coarse paste.

2. Heat ghee in a small heavy-bottomed pan. Add walnuts and sauté briefly until aromatic; reserve a few pieces for garnish.

3. Add the anjeer paste and cook over low-medium heat for 3–4 minutes, stirring continuously.

4. Add milk and cook until absorbed and the mixture thickens. Stir in khoya and sugar.

5. Cook gently until the halwa becomes glossy and begins to leave the sides of the pan. Add cardamom and saffron.

Finishing and presentation: Serve warm in a small bowl or shallow katori. Garnish with reserved toasted walnuts and pistachio slivers.

2. Mirchi Ka Halwa Ingredients Green capsicum – 50 g

Desi ghee – 12 g

Milk – 60 ml

Khoya / mawa, grated – 25 g

Sugar – 25 g

Cashew nuts, chopped – 5 g

Green cardamom powder – A pinch

Fennel powder – A small pinch

Salt – A tiny pinch

Pistachio slivers – 3 g

Method 1. Wash the capsicum. Remove stems and seeds, then blanch in boiling water for 2–3 minutes. 2. Drain and refresh in cold water, then remove the skin. Finely chop the capsicum flesh.

3. Heat ghee in a pan. Add chopped capsicum and sauté over low heat for 4–5 minutes to remove rawness.

4. Add milk and cook until almost absorbed. Add sugar and stir until dissolved.

5. Mix in khoya, cashews, cardamom, fennel and a tiny pinch of salt. Cook until glossy and cohesive.

Finishing and presentation: Serve warm, garnished with pistachio slivers and a few chopped cashews.

3. Shahi Tukda Mille-Feuille Ingredients White bread, crusts removed – 2 slices (approx. 45 g)

Ghee, for brushing and toasting – 12 g

Milk – 150 ml

Khoya / mawa, grated – 20 g

Sugar – 18 g

Saffron – A few strands

Green cardamom powder

Rose water – 2–3 drops

Pistachio, slivered – 4 g

Almonds, slivered – 4 g

Sugar syrup (1:1) – 15 ml