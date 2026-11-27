For Bosco Martis 's evening birthday bash, Malaika made a bold fashion statement with an edgy, monochromatic look. The simple outfit featuring a black fitted top and matching leather pants was all about understated, sensual glamour, which defines the star's usual style choices.

Black seems to be Malaika Arora 's favourite colour for red carpet events. On November 26, the 53-year-old actor attended choreographer Bosco Martis's birthday bash. For the occasion, she picked an all-black ensemble, serving a masterclass in monochrome evening glamour.

She wore a black sleeveless halter-neck bodysuit. It featured a sleek, fitted silhouette with a low-cut U-neckline and a plunging, backless design. She paired the top with high-waisted, shiny black leather flared trousers. The pants had a glossy finish that caught the event lights perfectly, adding texture to the bodysuit.

She opted for dramatic red lipstick to pop against the all-black ensemble, glammed up with feathered brows, fluttering lashes, a dewy base, and rouged cheeks. Her hair was kept down in loose, sleek waves and parted in the middle. Malaika kept the styling minimal, wearing a classic metallic watch and peep-toe heels.