A sus markdown at JFK, NYC. When bankrupt Brasilian banker Edemar Cid Ferreira shipped a painting to New York, he marked its value at a mere $100. But customs officials, aware of Ferreira’s financial frauds, knew something was up. An investigation revealed that the work was Hannibal, by Jean-Michel Basquiat, and worth $8 million. It was repatriated to Brazil in 2015.

In 2005, a smuggler tried to dash off with relics worth $10 million in a container marked ‘furniture’. (AFP)

Gandhara history at Karachi Port. In 2005, a smuggler foolishly tried to stuff 1,500 antiquities (including 400 sculptures dating from 1,400 BCE to around 1,000 CE) into a Europe-bound container, label it Furniture, and make off with relics worth over $10 million. Customs authorities caught them. Then, in 2012, another smuggler tried sneaking out artefacts including a rare Bodhisattva idol, using a decoy cargo of broomsticks, slippers, bales of straw and water-coolers. The cops got them too.

In 2015, Fiumicino airport staff worked together to steal works by Ugo Attardi and Renato Guttuso. (ARCHIVI GUTTUSO)

An all-in scam crew in Rome. The call was coming from inside the house in 2015 – from inside Fiumicino airport, to be precise. Ground crew, customer service, baggage handlers and cleaners all worked together to steal two works by Ugo Attardi and Renato Guttuso from collectors, by assisting them in the oversized-baggage areas, only to mark them as missing and sell them later. Italian airports are said to be famously disorganised. Even police were impressed with how efficient this operation was.

A 70-year-old Slovenian tried to smuggle away five Vincent van Gogh and Pierre Bonnard works in 2021.

Two masters at the Serbia-Croatia border. One 70-year-old Slovenian took a risk in 2021, assuming that border patrols would not check his luggage too closely. He told them he was just hauling back golf clubs after participating in a tournament in Serbia. Still, Serbian officials examined his car. And what was stashed under the passenger seat? Five undeclared paintings, three unsigned and two bearing the signatures of Vincent van Gogh and Pierre Bonnard.

A smuggler tried to pass off a 9th century Padmapani Lokeshvara from Nepal as “decor”. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

The Boddhisatva sneaking into Bengaluru. When an idol arrived from Vienna at Kempegowda Airport in 2025, customs officials were stunned by its fine craftsmanship. “It’s a modern decorative auction purchase,” the owner said. That seemed shady. So, officials consulted the Archaeological Survey of India, which confirmed that the idol was an authentic 9th century Padmapani Lokeshvara from Nepal, stolen from Kathmandu’s Boudhanath Stupa complex.

Indonesian customs staff found a shipment of 24 elaborately decorated real skulls of tribal people.

Heads turning in Bali. When Indonesian customs officials saw a shipment of 24 elaborately decorated skulls bound for the Netherlands, across two separate dates in 2018, they knew something was up. Those skulls were labelled as manufactured from synthetic materials, but looked a little too real. Conservationists ran tests and found them to be actual remains of local tribal people. It’s legal to collect the skulls, but not export them.

Edgar Degas’s 1877 pastel-work, The Chorus Singers, was found in a suitcase on a bus near Paris.

Unclaimed baggage at a Paris checkpoint. Random screenings are tricky. Some days you find nothing. Some days, as in 2018, you find Edgar Degas’s 1877 pastel-work, The Chorus Singers, inside a suitcase, on a bus near Paris. The work had been stolen nine years earlier from the Musée Cantini in Marseille. Officials questioned the passengers on board. No one seemed to know about it. Who’d be crazy enough to admit to this?

Two Swiss nationals tried to cross a remote French checkpoint with Chagall’s An Acrobat with Violin. (CHRISTIE’S)

An Acrobat with Violin at the French-Swiss border. When customs officials stopped two Swiss nationals who were trying to cross a remote border checkpoint from France in 2006, they only knew that the art in their truck did not have proper export paperwork. Turns out, they’d caught a big fish: Marc Chagall’s 1924 painting, historic, valued in the millions. The duo got off with a fine. But the works were only donated to a French museum this year.

One passenger at Ibiza airport tried to pass off Picasso’s 1966 Trois Personnages as a replica in 2022.

Downplaying Picasso in Spain. In 2022, at Ibiza airport, one passenger tried to get past customs, claiming he had nothing of high-value to declare. His sketch of Pablo Picasso’s 1966 Trois Personnages? That’s just a replica, he said. He even produced a handwritten receipt of about 1,500 Swiss francs as evidence. It’s hard to make light of a Picasso in the land of his birth. Officials looked through his suitcase. Out came the original Zurich gallery receipt. For 450,000 Euros.

Georges de Geetere’s The Harem Guard showed up as unaccompanied baggage from UAE to Gujarat. (MEISTERDRUCKE)