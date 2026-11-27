7 vanilla perfumes (Magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less There is something comforting about the smell of vanilla. Warm, sweet and slightly creamy, this fragrance note has a way of making a perfume feel inviting without necessarily being overpowering. Whether you enjoy a subtle fragrance for everyday wear or prefer something richer for evening outings, vanilla perfumes offer plenty of options to explore. Vanilla has also become a popular choice among fragrance enthusiasts who enjoy gourmand perfumes. These fragrances often combine vanilla with notes such as caramel, coffee, musk, amber and florals to create layered scents that feel warm and indulgent. If you are looking to add a new fragrance to your collection this winter, here are seven vanilla perfumes for women to consider.

If you enjoy sweet and comforting fragrances, Plum BodyLovin' Vanilla Vibes is worth considering. Designed around a vanilla fragrance profile, this perfume makes an interesting option for women who enjoy warm, sweet scents. Its familiar vanilla character can complement everyday outfits as well as casual outings. It is also a relatively affordable option for anyone who wants to experiment with vanilla fragrances without investing in an expensive perfume bottle.

2 . Dorall Collection Exotic Vanilla Eau De Toilette for Women, 100 ml Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Looking for a vanilla fragrance without spending too much? The Dorall Collection Exotic Vanilla Eau de Toilette is an option to explore. Its vanilla-focused fragrance profile makes it suitable for those who enjoy sweet and warm scents. The Eau de Toilette format is another consideration if you prefer a lighter fragrance concentration for everyday use. It can be a budget-friendly addition to your dressing table.

For women who enjoy a sweet fragrance profile, Mamaearth Into the Vanilla Bliss Eau de Parfum is another option to check out. Its vanilla-inspired character makes it an interesting pick for casual wear and occasions when you want a comforting fragrance. The EDP format may appeal to shoppers looking for a perfume rather than a traditional body mist. It is worth considering if you are building a fragrance wardrobe around warm and sweet scents.

A vanilla perfume can be a lovely choice when you want something sweet without making your fragrance collection feel repetitive. The mCaffeine Fien Vanilla Muse Perfume is designed for women who enjoy vanilla-led fragrances. Its sweet fragrance positioning makes it an option for casual outings, everyday wear and fragrance layering. If you enjoy exploring affordable perfumes, this one deserves a place on your shopping list.

Coffee and vanilla make a familiar fragrance combination, especially for those who enjoy gourmand-inspired scents. Secret Temptation Vanilla Latte is an interesting option if you prefer a fragrance that takes inspiration from the comforting aroma of a vanilla coffee. It can be considered for evening outings, casual get-togethers and days when you want to wear something warm and sweet.

If you prefer a vanilla fragrance in a more feminine perfume format, consider Vanesa Fleur De Vanilla Eau de Parfum. Its vanilla-focused positioning makes it an option for women who enjoy sweet fragrances. The EDP format also makes it worth exploring if you prefer traditional spray perfumes over body mists. It can be a versatile addition to your fragrance collection.

If you are willing to explore a more premium fragrance option, Arabiyat Prestige Nyla Vani-Elle is worth checking out. It offers an alternative to the more affordable vanilla perfumes on this list. Its positioning makes it an interesting choice for fragrance enthusiasts looking to explore a richer vanilla-inspired scent. Consider this option if you enjoy experimenting with different fragrance profiles and want to expand your collection. How to choose the right vanilla perfume? Before purchasing a vanilla perfume, consider the kind of fragrance you enjoy wearing. For everyday wear: Choose a softer vanilla fragrance that does not feel too overpowering. For winter evenings: Warm vanilla blends with amber, musk or caramel can make an interesting choice. For sweet fragrance lovers: Gourmand perfumes featuring vanilla, coffee, chocolate or caramel may appeal to you. For office wear: Look for a balanced fragrance with floral or musky notes alongside vanilla. How to make your vanilla perfume last longer? A few simple fragrance habits can help you get more out of your perfume: Apply your fragrance on clean, moisturised skin. Spray it on pulse points such as your wrists, neck and behind your ears. Avoid rubbing your wrists together after application. Store your perfume away from direct sunlight, heat and humidity. Try layering your fragrance with an unscented moisturiser to create a comfortable base. Similar stories for you From bond-building treatments to hydraring hair masks, 8 hair care products that help repair dry and damaged hair Obsessed with Alia Bhatt's glass skin makeup? 5 skincare products to recreate a fresh, dewy look like her 6 Night creams for softer, smoother skin: Wake up to hydrated and nourished skin

FAQ for vanilla perfumes Are vanilla perfumes suitable for everyday wear? Yes. Soft vanilla fragrances can be suitable for everyday wear, including casual outings and office environments. The key is choosing a fragrance with a balanced scent profile and applying it moderately. Do vanilla perfumes smell too sweet? Not necessarily. While some vanilla perfumes have a sugary, dessert-like fragrance, others combine vanilla with floral, woody, musky or amber notes for a more balanced scent. Are vanilla perfumes good for winter? Yes. Vanilla's warm and creamy fragrance character makes it a popular choice during colder months. Richer vanilla blends with amber, caramel and musk can be particularly appealing in winter. How long does vanilla perfume last? Longevity depends on the perfume concentration, formulation, skin type and application. Eau de Parfum formulations generally have a higher fragrance concentration than Eau de Toilette, although actual performance varies from one perfume to another. Can vanilla perfume be layered with other fragrances? Yes. Vanilla pairs well with floral, fruity, woody and musky fragrances. You can experiment with layering to create a fragrance combination that suits your preferences.