There are some things in the world that are completely incomprehensible. And I don’t mean the big questions like, “What is the meaning of life?” or even, “How was this world we live in created?” No, this week I am writing about the smaller stuff that can still leave us puzzled and at a loss for answers. I was thinking about this while on holiday in Sicily at a lovely hotel by the seaside. We were in a lovely room with a king-size bed, which boasted of a special mattress that was guaranteed to provide the best sleep ever. On the bedside table was a pillow menu from which you could choose the type of pillow that suited you best — and that’s exactly what we did. And yet, after a long day of sightseeing, when I finally sank into the bed, sleep simply wouldn’t come. And lying there in the literal lap of luxury I thought longingly of my own bed at home, where I drop off at a minute’s notice, without the benefit of fancy mattresses or pillows. Why is it that no matter how luxurious a hotel bed, you always get the best night’s sleep at home?

Take an umbrella with you and the rain will stay away. Forget it, and there’ll be a downpour. (ADOBE STOCK)

Lying awake at night, that thought sent me down the rabbit hole of other facts of life that are completely impossible to comprehend. Here is just a sampling of them. There are some staples of my kitchen that I am quite proud of (even if I say so myself). My roast potatoes; my Thai green curry with prawns; my sautéed peppers with sausage; and so on. They turn out beautifully every time I make them. So much so that my husband — a fierce critic of bad food — says so too. And yet, the day I am supposed to make them for guests, something — I really don’t know what — goes wrong and they turn out to be a bit rubbish. My guests are too polite to say so, but I can tell. And it leaves me totally mortified.

No matter how many times you check the forecast before a trip, you end up packing for the wrong weather. (ADOBE STOCK)

No matter how carefully I check the weather forecast before travelling to a destination, I always end up getting things completely wrong. If I pack nice summer dresses because the temperature promises to be in the high 20s, it is guaranteed to be wet and cold when I land. If I pack lots of sweaters and jackets because the forecast promises chilly days, then the sun will be out in full force, leaving me sweating in my warm clothes. Now, I have taken to packing both cold and hot weather clothing but inevitably half my wardrobe comes back unworn. And I end up paying for excess baggage to boot.

Why do your tried-and-tested dishes, such as Thai green curry, come out wrong when cooking for guests?