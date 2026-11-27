Currently, I am: Thrilled at the response to Suryaa: Ant se Aarambh Tak.

High point in life: Having the song Dhola Ji, picturised on me and being choreographed by Brinda Gopal.

Low point in life: There have been times when things didn’t work out my way, with one delay after another. No matter how strong your willpower is, it does get to you.

On my playlist: Jawani Jan-E-Man House Trap, by DJ Percy and Asha Bhosle; Shauq, by Amit Trivedi; Tujhse Naraz Nahin Zindagi, by Lata Mangeshkar.

One thing I would never buy: Uncomfortable clothes.

Today I’m craving: Gulab jamun.

App I check before bed: One that monitors my habits and daily goals. Reviewing it before bed helps me stay consistent.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Read as much as you can.

My favourite subject in school: Biology.

My secret skill: I’ve always been a keen observer of human behaviour. Growing up as a child artist, I was often the youngest person on set, quietly watching and learning from actors and technicians. It’s a good skill to hone.

My favourite Sunday memory: Movie sessions on TV, with a big Dairy Milk Silk chocolate by my side.

My plans for next Sunday: A relaxed morning at the beach with a friend. Then some quiet time journaling.

My most starstruck moment: Meeting Madhuri Dixit on an ad shoot nearly 10 years ago. I played her daughter. I was completely in awe of her. I still am.

My favourite bad habit: I want dessert after every meal.

The best thing about fame: It opens doors and allows you to build meaningful connections along the way.

The worst thing about fame: People think they know you based on your roles or social media. Some people assume I’m arrogant, but I’m quite the opposite.

From HT Brunch, November 28, 2026

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