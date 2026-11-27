Most climate finance treats jobs as a clean-up task. A mine closes or a workshop loses its customers, and only then do governments think about compensation and retraining. By that point the damage is done. We argue that decent work, secure livelihoods and gender equity deserve a place beside emissions cuts and resilience as goals of climate finance, and that the planning should start when an investment is designed. COP31 President Murat Kurum and United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Executive Secretary Simon Stiell after the official close of the 2026 UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey, November 22, 2026. (REUTERS) more

COP31 extended and strengthened the Just Transition Work Programme, and governments hope to adopt a new transition mechanism at COP32. Electrification initiatives moved forward, but delegates could not agree the presidency's overarching decision. What gets built into these mechanisms now will decide whether women, marginalised communities, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and workers along affected value chains can actually reach the new opportunities.

Cooking fuel is a good place to see the problem. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 2.1 billion people still cook with polluting fuels and technologies, and links 2.9 million deaths in 2021 to household air pollution. Women and children bear most of that burden. Those deaths stem from household air pollution, not from climate change as such, yet they show why the energy transition has to reach kitchens as well as power plants.

Think of a woman cooking over a smoky chulha, an informal mechanic facing the arrival of electric vehicles (EVs), and a household rebuilding after yet another flood. Their positions differ, but each depends on inequalities that already shape who gets work, skills, energy and capital.

CUTS International's 2024 study, supported by GIZ, looked at coal regions in Odisha and West Bengal. Unskilled labourers there earn roughly ₹300– ₹400 a day. In the Raniganj discussion, only 13% of participants held an undergraduate degree. The study recommends matching workers' existing skills to alternative jobs, protecting wages and creating opportunities beyond mining. A training scheme that makes people give up essential income to attend will lose them.

A 2026 CEEW survey of over 700 coal-mine workers in Jharsuguda, Odisha, points the same way. Some 79% expected to earn less outside coal, 61% saw few local alternatives, and almost half did not want to move. Nearly 73% had learnt their trade by watching others and working on the job, which makes recognition of prior learning important. Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Class workers held 83% of general mazdoor roles. A one-size reskilling course tends to miss wage expectations, caste disadvantage, family duties and people's attachment to where they live.

The ripple reaches coal transporters, equipment-repair shops and vendors who rely on local spending.

EVs will change work across the automotive sector too. WRI India estimates that 86.38% of India's 30.7 million automotive workers are in downstream jobs such as dealerships, servicing, repairs and commercial driving. Its Delhi-NCR research found inadequate training, insecure work and no access to social protection. As maintenance changes, small garages and parts suppliers will need new equipment, certification, affordable credit and technical information. Headline green-job totals will not tell us whether these people find a way forward.

Batteries are where the bigger prize sits. India imports nickel, lithium and cobalt and refines little of them. But lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries use neither nickel nor cobalt, so the opportunity turns on battery chemistry, access to technology, reliable supply and domestic capability in cells, components and recycling. Assembling more vehicles will not, by itself, bring the higher-value jobs home.

Indonesia offers a useful comparison. It mined more than half the world's nickel in 2023, and the International Energy Agency (IEA) reports that its first battery plants opened in 2024, with 10 GWh of annual capacity. Rich deposits have not automatically given Indonesia control of the wider battery value chain.

Who owns the industry, and how people work in it, also matter. A 2025 Transparency International Australia study estimates that Chinese firms control about 75% of Indonesia's nickel smelting. Climate Rights International documents safety risks and labour-rights violations reported by workers, along with pollution and lost livelihoods in nearby communities. Foreign investment can raise output and create jobs. Whether it helps a just transition depends on enforceable labour standards, local suppliers, skills and technology transfer, and protection for communities. A job in a low-carbon supply chain is not automatically a decent one.

India can apply this lesson at home. Its ₹1,500-crore critical-mineral recycling incentive scheme expects close to 70,000 direct and indirect jobs. Planning for who gets them should begin now. Displaced workers need recognised skills and paid training, MSMEs need finance, technology and a route into procurement, and recycling workers need protection from hazardous exposure.

Support schemes built around registered employees often overlook women's informal earnings, household enterprises, farm work and unpaid care. Joane Nagel's analysis of power in climate policymaking and feminist social reproduction theory, which looks at the unpaid work that keeps households and labour markets running, raise the same questions: whose work counts, who controls resources, and whose extra labour holds households together through a shock. Having women in the room matters, but it has to turn into income, assets, accessible services, secure work and a say in decisions.

The numbers on funding are telling. The OECD's Development Finance for Gender Equality 2024 reports that two-thirds of energy-related bilateral official development assistance had no gender-equality objective. That figure does not cover all climate finance, but it warns against assuming energy investment reaches everyone equally.

Disability needs a place in the plans as well. The WHO estimates that 1.3 billion people, about 16% of the world's population, live with significant disability. Programmes should budget for accessible training, workplaces, transport and application processes, and look at how gender, caste, disability, income and location overlap instead of treating affected communities as one group.

We propose that every climate-investment proposal come with an employment and livelihood plan before funding is approved. The plan should name the affected workers, communities and enterprises, set measurable goals for decent work and inclusion, and pay for delivery. Priorities include paid training tied to real vacancies, recognition of existing skills, income protection for informal and contract workers, accessible facilities, care services and regional livelihood diversification.

Dedicated funding windows, simpler applications and direct local financing would help community organisations, cooperatives and MSMEs, together with affordable credit, technology, business support and procurement opportunities. Monitoring should follow sustained earnings, working conditions, enterprise survival and control over assets, broken down by sex, disability and social group. Worker and community representatives should help oversee delivery and have a working grievance mechanism.

These steps serve Sustainable Development Goals 5, 8, 10 and 13, and involve the ministry of labour and employment, the ministry of coal, the ministry of mines and the ministry of environment, forest and climate change. The real test is whether new industries give affected people a viable livelihood. A rise in jobs elsewhere in the economy does not answer that.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Tanya Mittal, policy researcher and Tasmita Sengupta, senior research associate, CUTS International.