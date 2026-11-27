The Supreme Court on Friday suspended the board of trustees of the Uchipillayar Temple in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai, days after the ceremonial ‘Karthigai Deepam’ was lit at its usual spot instead of the disputed stone pillar. The top court also appointed the retired judges as receivers. (Sonu Mehta/HT) more

During a hearing on Friday, the apex court said it was a “complete failure” on the Devasthanam’s part and ordered the suspension of the board of trustees.

Also Read | SC orders lighting of lamp atop disputed ‘Deepathoon’ tomorrow, issues contempt notice to top Tamil Nadu officials

The top court also appointed the retired judges as receivers.

"There is complete failure of the Devasthanam, and therefore we immediately suspend the board of trustees," the court said according to Live Law.

Furthermore, the Court handed over the security of the temple to CRPF, citing the failure of the Tamil Nadu Police to implement its orders.

Tamil Nadu govt apologises, blames temple authorities Earlier on Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government apologised to the top court over the failure to light the ceremonial lamp at Deepathoon, holding the temple authorities responsible for it.

Despite the SC's permission, the Karthigai Deepam was lit only at its customary Uchipillayar mandapam at Thirupparankundram on November 24 and not at Deepathoon.

(with inputs from PTI)