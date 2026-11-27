Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) on Friday delivered Vindhyagiri, the third and final guided-missile frigate of the P17A series built by the Kolkata-based public sector shipyard, to the Indian Navy, GRSE said. A P17A stealth frigate

“The delivery marks the successful completion of GRSE’s P17A frigate building programme and represents another significant step towards strengthening India’s maritime capabilities,” it said. The Navy is expected to commission the warship into service within two months.

The seven-ship Project-17A programme is worth around ₹45,000 crore. The Nilgiri, Udaygiri, Taragiri and Mahendragiri were built by Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL), while Himgiri and Dunagiri were constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE).

All six frigates have been commissioned, strengthening the Navy’s operational capabilities and combat readiness in the Indian Ocean Region, a strategic maritime expanse where challenges include China’s carefully calculated bid to expand its influence and efforts to defend the rules-based international order.

The P17A (or Nilgiri-class) platforms reflect India’s advanced warship-building capabilities, featuring 75% indigenous content and being equipped with cutting-edge weapons, sensors and systems designed to dominate the maritime battlespace. The P17A, a successor to the Shivalik-class stealth frigates (P17), marks a significant leap forward in warship design and capability.

The P17A frigates can undertake a wide range of maritime operations, including fleet air defence, anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, maritime interdiction, surveillance and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR).

The frigates are equipped with modern weapons and sensors, including the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, the Barak-8 surface-to-air missile system, MF-STAR surveillance radar and anti-submarine warfare capabilities. The warships have a displacement of 6,670 tonnes, are 149 metres long, can reach a top speed of 28 knots and carry 225 personnel.

The Navy is working towards becoming fully self-reliant by 2047, when India celebrates the centenary of its Independence. Around 60 warships are under construction at various Indian shipyards.