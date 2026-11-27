Apple India Private Limited has leased an 11,890 sq ft retail space at Lake Shore Mall in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, for a tenure of 10 years and nine months, according to property registration data accessed by Propstack. Apple India Private Limited has leased an 11,890 sq ft retail space at Lake Shore Mall in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, for a tenure of 10 years and nine months. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Getty Images via AFP) more

The store in Hyderabad will take Apple India's store count to seven, and will open on December 10, the iPhone maker said in a statement on November 26. Hyderabad, one of India’s largest cities, is also home to Apple’s research and development as well as retail customer care teams.

According to property registrations documents, the space was leased from landlord Kukatpally Developers Private Limited, on the lower ground and ground floors of the mall for a monthly minimum rent of ₹18.50 lakh, translating into an annual rent of approximately ₹2.22 crore. The rent is calculated at ₹155.50 per sq ft per month or 2% of net revenue, whichever is higher, the documents show.

According to the documents, the lease agreement provides for a 15% increase in the minimum rent every three years. The revenue-sharing component will also increase from 2% to 2.5% from the 37th month onwards. However, the total rent payable, including revenue share, in any quarter or calendar year is capped at twice the applicable minimum rent.

Apple has paid a security deposit of ₹1.11 crore under the agreement. The lease period commenced on April 15, 2026, and it provides for a nine-month rent-free period to facilitate interior fit-outs, with rent commencement scheduled for January 15, 2027, or the date on which commercial operations begin, whichever is earlier, the documents show.

According to the documents, the agreement is for 10 years and nine months, with an option to renew it for an additional five years, or 60 months.

An email query was sent to Apple India and Kukatpally Developers Private Limited. The story will be updated if a response is received.

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Apple's expansion across India Apple's first retail store in India was Apple BKC in Mumbai, which opened in April 2023, followed by Apple Saket in Delhi. The company subsequently expanded its retail presence to Bengaluru, Pune and Noida, and opened its second Mumbai store in Borivali in February 2026. The Hyderabad outlet will be Apple's seventh retail store in India.

Also Read: ₹738 per sq ft">Apple India sets a benchmark with record rental deal, leases 6,526 sq ft space in Mumbai's BKC for ₹738 per sq ft

At Apple Kukatpally, customers will be able to explore Apple's full range of products, including the latest iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Duo, MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display and Touch, Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4, AirPods 5, HomeView and HomePod mini 2, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Moreover, customers will also have access to expert guidance from Apple Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses and dedicated Business teams, along with free daily Today at Apple sessions. The sessions can cover everything from getting started with iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch to creative workshops covering photography, video and drawing, the report said.