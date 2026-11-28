Chandigarh: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Chandigarh, has intensified its probe into alleged corruption and irregularities in Punjab’s foodgrain procurement, storage and preservation contracts, conducting searches at residential and commercial premises linked to three private companies on November 25 and 26. The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at residential and commercial premises linked to three private companies on November 25 and 26. more

The searches were carried out by the ED’s Chandigarh zonal office under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with Origo Commodities India Pvt Ltd, Greymarble Infra Pvt Ltd (GMI) and Shivalik Agro Poly Products Ltd.

Locations identified in the searches include GMI’s office at GMI (IT) Tower in Sector 83, Mohali, the residence of the company’s owner in Sector 21, Chandigarh, and Shivalik Agro Poly Products Ltd’s corporate office at B-45, Phase III, Industrial Area, Mohali.

The operation is linked to allegations that private companies were extended undue favours in government contracts in return for illegal gratification, causing substantial losses to the Punjab exchequer.

The ED also searched the residence of Shiromani Akali Dal’s Kharar constituency in-charge, Ravinder Singh Khera, in Khera village near New Chandigarh. Khera owns Guru Kripa Rice and Agro Industries, and the agency reportedly sought documents relating to its rice-milling operations.

Probe into alleged ₹100-cr loss

The investigation stems from a CBI FIR against officials of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and others over alleged irregularities in foodgrain procurement, storage and quality inspection. The ED is examining the suspected nexus between private companies and senior officials associated with the Punjab State Grains Procurement Corporation (PUNGRAIN) and the state’s department of food and civil supplies.

According to earlier reports, discrepancies in contracts awarded for the preservation and security of wheat stocks are suspected to have caused a loss of nearly ₹100 crore to the state exchequer.

The probe is also examining the award and subsequent extensions of contracts to Origo Commodities and its associated entities. The company was reportedly awarded work for the preservation and security of 30 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrains at ₹27.50 per metric tonne, compared with ₹18.10 per metric tonne offered to some other firms—a rate gap that allegedly translated into about ₹32 crore in extra annual expenditure.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the ED confirmed that searches had been conducted on November 25 and 26 at premises linked to the three companies in connection with the alleged corruption and irregularities.