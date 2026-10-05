Bengaluru techie drowns while swimming in quarry pit, body recovered after 2-day search

A 30-year-old tech professional allegedly drowned while swimming in a water-filled stone quarry pit on the outskirts of Karnataka's Bengaluru, police reportedly said on Monday. Rescuers located Vinay's body in the quarry waters on Sunday morning ((Representational/HT File Photo))

The deceased was identified as Ganesh Anjaneya Vinay, a native of Vijayawada who was residing in Ulsoor, PTI news agency reported. His body was recovered on Sunday following a two-day search operation.

As per the police, the incident took place on October 2 during a trekking trip. Vinay, along with a group of eight people, went on the trip organised through an Instagram group. During the trip, the group stopped at a water-filled stone quarry pit to swim. Vinay and some others entered the water, but he reportedly drowned and went missing while swimming.

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Following the incident, teams from the Fire and Emergency Services and disaster response units launched a search operation, assisted by specialist divers led by Eshwar Malpe.

After sustained efforts, rescuers located Vinay's body in the quarry waters on Sunday morning. It was subsequently recovered and handed over to his family, a senior police officer said.

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Police have reportedly registered a case of unnatural death at Jigani police station and said further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)