Bengaluru techie drowns while swimming in quarry pit, body recovered after 2-day search
During a trekking trip on October 2, Ganesh Anjaneya Vinay, 30, drowned in a quarry near Bengaluru.
A 30-year-old tech professional allegedly drowned while swimming in a water-filled stone quarry pit on the outskirts of Karnataka's Bengaluru, police reportedly said on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Ganesh Anjaneya Vinay, a native of Vijayawada who was residing in Ulsoor, PTI news agency reported. His body was recovered on Sunday following a two-day search operation.
As per the police, the incident took place on October 2 during a trekking trip. Vinay, along with a group of eight people, went on the trip organised through an Instagram group. During the trip, the group stopped at a water-filled stone quarry pit to swim. Vinay and some others entered the water, but he reportedly drowned and went missing while swimming.
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Following the incident, teams from the Fire and Emergency Services and disaster response units launched a search operation, assisted by specialist divers led by Eshwar Malpe.
After sustained efforts, rescuers located Vinay's body in the quarry waters on Sunday morning. It was subsequently recovered and handed over to his family, a senior police officer said.
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Police have reportedly registered a case of unnatural death at Jigani police station and said further investigation is underway.
(With inputs from PTI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrerna
Prerna is a Contributor at Hindustan Times, with an academic background in English literature. After completing her BA in English at Gargi College, she went on to pursue an MA in English from JNU, where she developed a strong foundation in critical thinking and research, and a deeper engagement with cultural and social questions. She previously interned with the Indian Express at the Education Desk. Her writing and research interests span culture, literature, art, and education, with a particular focus on Indian speculative fiction and its intersections with gender and queerness. Her academic background informs her approach to writing, combining research with clear, accessible communication. Outside of work and academia, Prerna is an avid reader and enjoys birdwatching.Read More