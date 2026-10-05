Bengaluru founder breaks down why young people in India are frustrated: ‘Can’t find meaningful work’

A Bengaluru-based founder has shared his take on “why young people in India are getting frustrated”, blaming the job market and rising inflation. Rohan Mayya, co-founder of Aeos Games, claimed that the traditional path of getting a degree, finding a stable job and building wealth is breaking down amid AI-driven job disruption. This, in turn, has sparked dissatisfaction amid educated youngsters who cannot find jobs. Rohan Mayya, co-founder of Aeos Games, talks about the many problems plaguing India's youngsters.

Mayya, a Y Combinator alum, shared his thoughts in a social media post which has prompted a discussion about the current state of the world.

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Graduates who can’t find jobs “A short primer on why young people in India are getting frustrated and what I'm observing around me,” Mayya wrote on X, adding the disclaimer: “Not mincing my words.”

The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur noted that India produces roughly 10 million graduates every year. Of these, engineers make up about 1.5 million.

Since the Covid pandemic of 2020, many graduates have struggled to find jobs. The job market faced further disruptions with the AI race that began in 2023 and led to several cycles of layoffs in major tech companies.

Mayya argued that India has produced a huge pool of educated, digitally-skilled youngsters, but not enough jobs to absorb them. “Many can't find meaningful work,” he wrote.

No alternatives to tech salaries Tech jobs have been disproportionately affected by the advent of artificial intelligence. With fewer entry-level tech jobs on the market and several laid-off techies, the dissatisfaction has grown.

Mayya pointed out how there are no viable alternatives to tech jobs in India. Manufacturing is difficult for ordinary people to enter, India’s R&D spending remains low, and physical businesses are plagued by bureaucracy and infrastructure problems.