‘ ₹5 lakh a month is bare minimum’: Indian investor’s video sparks hilarious reactions
A Dehradun-based investor and content creator has sparked amusement online by claiming that ₹5 lakh per month is “bare minimum” for him.
A Dehradun-based investor and content creator has sparked amusement online by claiming that ₹5 lakh per month is “bare minimum” for him. Karan Gulati, who posts under the handle “thatsikhinvestor” recently shared a polarizing video on Instagram. He said that he now earns upwards of ₹5 lakh per month, and anything less than that he considers unacceptable.
(Also read: ‘ ₹1 lakh a month is the new ₹30,000’: Gurgaon woman shares middle-class budget reality)
“Bare minimum” of ₹5 lakh/month
In the video, Gulati claimed that earning ₹5 lakh per month is now “bare minimum” for him. He did clarify that the figure is a personal milestone. “At this stage, five a month would be bare minimum for me,” he said.
“Anything below, and I'm thinking what the hell,” the Dehradun-based trader added.
When the woman sitting next to him in the clip pointed out that 5 lakh/month puts a person in the top 1%, he countered by observing that in his social circle, almost everyone seems to be in that same 1% bracket.
“Somehow everywhere I look, everyone's in the 1%,” said Karan Gulati.
“The bare minimum for an individual evolves,” he captioned the video on Instagram, indicating that he wanted it to be a reflection on lifestyle inflation.
Video sparks amusement
If Gulati meant for his video to be a commentary on lifestyle inflation, the nuances were lost on his viewers.
Instead, the comments section was quickly flooded with mocking comments. While some people slammed him outright for what they called his elitist and out-of-touch comments, others took recourse in humour.
(Also read: Investor says people with ₹50 lakh ‘liquid’ net worth are ‘lower middle class’)
“Anything less than 80 lakhs a month is below poverty line. You are technically poor hence everyone you meet earns only that much,” joked one person.
“I don't try to be cool but 40-50 lakh is the bare minimum,” another quipped.
“5 lakhs a month is too poor,” a third joked.
“I am not taking anything below ₹69 thousand a day!!” an Instagram user wrote in the comments section.
Some asked Gulati whether he had acknowledged the role of generational wealth. “Without your dads wealth and with your law degree you won’t make half of it mate. Hope you are aware,” a viewer said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience -- from viral videos to human interest copies that spark a conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and finding newsworthy angles in viral content. She writes about a wide range of topics, from business leaders and social issues to everyday people and internet trends. She enjoys speaking to content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs and turning their experiences and stories into engaging, relatable articles.Read More