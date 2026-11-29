The government's new delimitation bills would expand the Lok Sabha from 543 seats to between 816 and 824, making India’s lower house one of the largest directly elected national legislative chambers in the world. Combination image (anti-clockwise, from left) shows complexes where legislatures of the US, Germany, Britain and China sit. (Agencies) more If the bills pass, it would be the Lok Sabha’s first expansion since 1973, when the house reached 543 seats. Democracies around the world settle the size of their legislatures in very different ways. The US House of Representatives has had 435 seats for most of a century, while Germany and Italy have shrunk their parliaments in recent years. Even at the expanded 816 to 824 seats, each Indian MP would represent many more people than a lawmaker in the US or Britain. Lok Sabha expansion The two bills, which Parliament takes up at a special sitting from Monday, November 30, would give every state and Union territory 50% more Lok Sabha seats. Each state's share of the house stays as it is. Arjun Ram Meghwal, the Union minister of state (independent charge) for law and justice, who is moving the bills, posted a map on X on Saturday showing the total rising to 816. Uttar Pradesh, for example, goes from 80 seats to 120. The amended Constitution would raise the ceiling on elected members to 850. The 50% rise would take the house to between 816 and 824, depending on how half-seats are rounded off for states with an odd number of seats. The bills have not specified the rounding process. The Rajya Sabha, with 245 members, remains as is. Large legislative chambers in other countries Comparing parliaments by member-size goes only so far, since chambers differ in how members are chosen and how much power they hold. China and Britain have bigger legislative chambers, but neither is elected by voters.

The Third Session of the 12th National People's Congress open. (Wikimedia Commons)

China’s National People’s Congress is the country’s top legislature and meets in full session once a year. It has 2,977 deputies, chosen by provincial-level congresses and the armed forces in a one-party system run by the Communist Party. Britain’s House of Lords is the upper house of its Parliament and examines and revises legislation. It has 768 eligible members. Apart from 22 bishops, all of them are appointed. Hereditary peers, who held their seats through titles passed down in aristocratic families, lost their right to sit under a law passed in March this year.

A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham (centre right) delivering his first speech as leader, to MP's in the House of Commons in London on September 1, 2026 (House of Commons/ AFP)

Of the chambers that voters elect directly, a Lok Sabha of 816 to 824 members would be one of the largest anywhere, ahead of Britain's House of Commons (650 seats) and Germany’s Bundestag (630). It would also be bigger than the European Parliament (720), a multinational body elected across the European Union's 27 member states. Counting both houses, India’s Parliament would have 1,061 to 1,069 members if the delimitation bills go through, against 1,418 in Britain's. Also read: Rahul Gandhi warns against delimitation, says Modi wants ‘blank cheque’ to redraw constituencies How other democracies decide The US House of Representatives has had 435 voting members for most of the past century, under a 1929 law. Delegates from Washington DC and US territories also sit in the House but do not hold voting seats. The US holds a census every 10 years. After each one, the 435 seats are redistributed among the 50 states according to population, a process called reapportionment. Every state is guaranteed one seat, and the rest are allotted by population. Seats therefore move from slower-growing states to faster-growing ones. After the 2020 census, seven seats moved between 13 states. Under British law, the House of Commons has 650 seats. Four independent boundary commissions, one for each of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, redraw constituencies so that each has roughly the same number of voters. At the last review, in 2023, the average was 73,393 registered voters per constituency, and every seat had to be within 5% of that figure. Germany’s Bundestag expanded because of its voting rules. Germans cast one vote for a local candidate and another for a party. The party vote decides each party’s share of seats. Until recently, if a party won more local seats than its share of the party vote justified, it held on to the extra seats, and its rivals were given balancing seats to restore the proportions. After the 2021 election, the house reached a record 736 members. In March 2023, lawmakers scrapped the extra seats and capped the house at 630. Germany's top court upheld the core of the change in 2024.

A view of Bundestag (AFP)

Italy shrank its legislature instead. In 2019, its parliament voted to cut the lower house from 630 seats to 400 and the Senate from 315 to 200, a long-standing demand of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement. The party said the cut would save money and make parliament more efficient. About 69% of voters backed the cut in a referendum in September 2020, and it took effect at the 2022 election. Under the Constitution adopted in 1949, the Lok Sabha could have no more than 500 elected members, with one MP for every 500,000 to 750,000 people. In the Constituent Assembly’s debate on the House in January 1949, Prof KT Shah, an economist and Assembly member from Bihar, argued against a permanent cap. With a fixed number of seats and a growing population, he said, “the representative character of each representative would become lesser and lesser”. M Ananthasayanam Ayyangar, an Assembly member from Madras who later became Lok Sabha Speaker, disagreed: “The smaller the number of members, the more effective it will be.” The Assembly retained the cap. Since 1976, the split of seats between states has been frozen on the 1971 census. The new delimitation bills leave that split unchanged and add 50% to every state. Also read: CJP asks opposition to unite against Delimitation Bill, flags gerrymandering concerns How many people each MP represents

New Delhi, Nov 26 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addresses during the celebration of Samvidhan Divas (Constitution Day) at Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, in Parliament House Complex, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/ Rahul Singh)