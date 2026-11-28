The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday appealed to opposition parties to vote against the Delimitation Bill in the Parliament session beginning November 30, alleging that the proposed exercise could be used to give the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) an electoral advantage through the redrawing of constituency boundaries.

“Stand with the people of India and show your loyalty to the democratic ideals of this country,” the party said. (X/ Cockroachisback) more less

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The CJP also called on political parties to stand united against what it described as the manipulation of India’s electoral map, saying the youth would bear the consequences of any political miscalculation.

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“Stand with the people of India and show your loyalty to the democratic ideals of this country,” the party said.

Deep Dive What would the proposed Delimitation Bill change about Lok Sabha seats? It would enable constituency boundaries to be redrawn using the 2011 Census and raise the constitutional ceiling on Lok Sabha seats from 550 to 850. The government’s proposed framework points to an increase from the current 543 seats to 816. Why does the CJP say delimitation could lead to gerrymandering? The CJP says constituency boundaries could be drawn using polling-booth results, electoral rolls and past voting patterns to systematically benefit one party. It argues that safeguards and independent scrutiny are needed to prevent this. What changes has Congress demanded instead of increasing Lok Sabha seats? Congress has called for the current Lok Sabha strength to remain unchanged, with 33% women’s reservation applied within the existing seats. It has also demanded that the states’ proportions of Lok Sabha representation be frozen for 25 years.

CJP’s statement said: “Ahead of the special session of Parliament beginning November 30, the Cockroach Janta Party makes an appeal to all political parties and Members of Parliament to take a principled stand and oppose the Delimitation Bill.”

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The Delimitation Bill was introduced in April 2026. The amendment sought to raise the constitutional ceiling on Lok Sabha seats from 550 to 850 and enable delimitation, or the redrawing of constituency boundaries, using the 2011 Census. The proposed legislation failed to secure the two-thirds majority required for its passage in the Lok Sabha on April 17. The government is now expected to bring the bill up during the special sitting of Parliament from November 30.

In its statement, the CJP said the proposed delimitation exercise could have consequences extending beyond the next general election, as constituency boundaries could shape political representation for decades. “With access to polling-booth results, electoral rolls, and historical voting patterns, it is possible to draw electoral boundaries that systematically advantage one political party over another,” the statement said.

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“Without sufficient safeguards and independent scrutiny, the redrawing of constituency boundaries could be used to create a lasting electoral advantage for the Bharatiya Janata Party,” the party added.

CJP also questioned the credibility of the proposed delimitation exercise, citing allegations of wrongful deletions, irregularities and lack of transparency in the Election Commission’s handling of electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

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CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka said some parties supporting the legislation had no understanding of the implications of a proposed 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats. “Some parties are defending their switch in favour of the bill saying that ‘there will be a 50% increase in the number of seats all over the country’. They have no clue what gerrymandering they are signing up for,” he said.

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CJP policy lead Mehr Parsha said the proposed increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha was distracting from more pressing issues. “Whether the Lok Sabha has 550 MPs or 850 is immaterial to the fact that real issues plaguing the people of India are not making it to the floor of the house,” he said, listing education and jobs, toxic air, the disenfranchisement of citizens and women’s safety among the concerns.

“Any party that puts personal interests above nation’s interests, fails to mobilise people against this disastrous Bill, trusts Gyanesh Kumar and this government to redraw constituencies, and sides with them will be betraying the youth,” CJP co-convenor Saurav Das said on X.