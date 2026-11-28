Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants a “blank cheque to redraw India’s constituencies”, while Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of seeking to “seize and retain power indefinitely” by increasing the number of seats, as the INDIA bloc gears up to oppose the 132nd Constitution Amendment Bill, which proposes a 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats across states.

India's opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi on November 28, 2026 ahead of expected discussions linked to the delimitation bill during the upcoming parliamentary session. (AFP) more less

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“They want 850 seats. Narendra Modi wants a blank cheque to redraw India’s constituencies. They lost the 2024 election, I am telling you; I am telling you with a guarantee that they lost in Varanasi and they lost across the entire country. They know that while we have not blocked the route of ‘Vote Chori’ 100% yet, we have blocked it by 45%, and we are making major progress on it. I am not afraid, and I have found partners, Gen Z, who are not afraid either. So I am telling you that this number 850 is the number meant to finish off your future... We will protect Bharat Mata, we will protect the Constitution, and nobody will be allowed to touch India’s Constitution or India’s democracy,” Gandhi said in a press conference.

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Deep Dive What does the proposed delimitation bill seek to change? The linked bills propose enabling delimitation, or the redrawing of constituency boundaries, and raising the Lok Sabha’s maximum strength to 850 elected members. The proposal also includes a 50% increase in seats across states. What are the INDIA bloc’s main demands on delimitation? The bloc wants the Lok Sabha’s current strength and the existing allocation of seats among states to remain unchanged for 25 years. It also wants women’s reservation implemented within the current strength of the House. Why does Rahul Gandhi call the delimitation proposal a ‘blank cheque’? Gandhi argues that the proposal could give the government broad scope to redraw India’s electoral map. Opposition leaders have also raised concerns about the commission overseeing the process and the use of 2011 Census data.

“The idea that they can rig elections wherever they want, whenever they want, is an idea whose time is gone. They can still rig elections, but India knows that they are rigging them. Our polling shows us that 80% of India and almost 100% of Gen Z believe that Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Gyanesh Kumar steal elections. Now, they have come out with a new plan,” he added

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The Opposition has suffered a blow as both Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Nationalist Congress Party- Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) have supported the bill.

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On Saturday, Union home minister Amit Shah made an indirect appeal to Samajwadi Party to back the legislation. Arguing that the bill “will allow Uttar Pradesh to increase its representation in the legislative assembly without being divided. At the same time, the one-third reservation for women will give women in the state their greatest-ever representation” and “this will help in formulating plans tailored to local needs and accelerating development”, he said. “This decision will further strengthen both good governance and public participation in Uttar Pradesh. All parties in Uttar Pradesh should welcome and support this historic bill,” he added.

The INDIA bloc leaders met at Kharge’s residence for a strategy meeting, where it was decided that DMK chief MK Stalin and NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar will be reached out in the next two days.

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“All leaders discussed the need to reach out to Stalin and Pawar and to brief them about the disastrous consequences of the bill. It was also discussed that a small team of leaders should be sent to both Chennai and Mumbai,” said a senior Opposition leader present in the meeting.

Who attended the INDIA bloc meeting?

Congress’ communication head Jairam Ramesh briefed the leaders on the bill, while All India Trinamool Congress’s (AITC) Abhishek Banerjee suggested that the bloc should fight and explore all ways to stop the bill.

DMK in June had quit the INDIA alliance, while NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule did not attend the INDIA bloc’s meeting on Saturday.

Also Read:From 1999 to 2026: DMK’s history of political realignments

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On being asked for DMK’s absence in the meeting, Gandhi said, “We want everyone, including those in NDA like TDP [Telugu Desam Party], to think about India. How to protect India? These people (the BJP) will lose one day. The anger is building up.”

Later, Kharge said, “All the leaders of our INDIA alliance have collectively determined that the Constitutional Amendment Bill being introduced by the Modi government poses a grave threat to democracy. It is a threat because, in an attempt to dismantle democracy and consolidate absolute power, they are now aiming for ‘800 paar’. Previously, they had set a target of ‘400 paar’ in the elections—a goal that has since fallen by the wayside. Now, by increasing the number of seats to 850, they seek to seize and retain power indefinitely.”

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Kharge flagged that the interests of the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) have been completely disregarded and it is an act of injustice.

Also Read:Mayawati seeks separate quota for SC, ST women ahead of Parliament session

“The number of seats reserved for SCs and STs in any given state must be proportional to their respective populations within that state. Consequently, the number of seats reserved for the Scheduled Castes should increase; however, there is no provision for this in the proposed amendment. Moreover, the 2026 Census is approaching, yet they have remained silent on it. If they were to base the allocation on the latest census data, the SC/ST communities would naturally be entitled to more seats, reflecting their increased population. Instead, it appears—based on the terms of their amendment—that they intend to deny the SC/ST communities their rightful share, while pushing through whatever agenda suits their immediate interests,” Kharge said.

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Shiv Sena (UBT) slams NCP-SP

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant took digs at the NCP-SP and said “They had protested against this very bill last time. What happened this time, their party will have to explain, we do not know. What major change did they suddenly feel? We should not go just by the numbers. Numbers look alluring on the surface. At its root lies a deceptive policy driven by divisive, disruptive ideas aimed at fragmenting the country.”

Also Read:Shinde led Shiv Sena passes resolution supporting Delimitation Bill; asks MPs to reach Delhi

Questions on CEC, Election Commission

Both Gandhi and Kharge also raised the question of the CEC Gyanesh Kumar-led Election Commission, which will send a representative in the three-member delimitation panel.

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“The Election Commission has been captured, and now the BJP wants to take control of the delimitation process. The proposed commission would give Narendra Modi and Amit Shah full control, while its decisions could not be challenged in court. The BJP wants to use the 2011 Census and freeze seats until 2051. We want the latest census data to be used and a bipartisan Delimitation Commission. Women’s reservation can be implemented with the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats, with a sub-quota for OBCs,” Kharge said.

Delimitation Bill to be tabled on November 30

A Lok Sabha bulletin issued on Saturday said, “The President, having been informed of the subject matter of the proposed “the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026”, recommends to the House the consideration of the Bill under article 117(3) of the Constitution.”

Lok Sabha is scheduled to reconvene on November 30 and the delimitation-linked Constitution Amendment Bill will be introduced.

In April, the government introduced the 131st Constitution Amendment bill and two other linked legislation to operationalise women’s reservation and implement delimitation. But the bill failed to garner the required majority in the face of united Opposition. It was the first time a Constitution amendment bill failed to get the required strength in the Lok Sabha since 2011, when a bill to give the Lokpal constitutional status was defeated.

Seven months after the 131st Constitution amendment bill could not muster the two-third majority in the Lok Sabha, the Union government on Friday approved the 132nd amendment bill and the delimitation (second) bill to allow 50% increase in the Lok Sabha and assembly seats across the states.

On Friday the Congress’ strategy group met at Janpath and later announced it would continue to fight.

Also Read:‘No change in NCP-SP’s INDIA bloc standing if it supports delimitation’: Rahul Gandhi

Congress’ deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi told the media, “The government is attempting to bring back the Delimitation Bill. The Congress’ demand has been clear from the beginning: the current strength of the Lok Sabha should be maintained. Second, 33% women’s reservation should be implemented based on the current strength. Third, the proportion of seats held by various states in the Lok Sabha should be frozen for the next 25 years. But, under the pretext of women’s reservation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah want to carry out delimitation.”