President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday recommended the Lok Sabha to consider the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026 under Article 117(3) of the Constitution. The development comes ahead of the special Lok Sabha sitting from November 30 to December 3.

New Delhi, Nov 26 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu addresses the gathering during the Constitution Day Celebrations organised by the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI) more less

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A copy of the Bill, scheduled to be tabled in Lok Sabha during the special sitting, was accessed by HT after it was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Friday. It proposes to add 50% to every state’s and Union territory’s Lok Sabha seats, and to every assembly.

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The other bill - the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, says each state’s share of the Lok Sabha would remain the same till 2051. Follow live updates on the delimitation issue here.

Both bills are due to be introduced in the Lok Sabha, which meets from Monday for a four-day special sitting. After the delimitation, the number of seats in Lok Sabha seats will increase up to 850, of which 815 will be from states and 35 from Union territories.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: The population politics behind the 1976 freeze on number of Lok Sabha seats What is Article 117 (3)? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: The population politics behind the 1976 freeze on number of Lok Sabha seats What is Article 117 (3)? {{/usCountry}}

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Article 117 of the Constitution deals with the special provisions relating to Financial Bills.

According to Bar and Bench, Article 117 (3) pertains to a bill that “if enacted and brought into operation, would involve expenditure from the Consolidated Fund of India”.

Such bills cannot be passed by either House unless the President has recommended its consideration, the publication further said.

Also Read: 50% more seats, bigger state assemblies: Five changes in the new delimitation bills

Inside the delimitation bills

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Each state’s share of Lok Sabha seats has been based on the 1971 census since 1976. Under the new bills, the state's Lok Sabha seat share will increase by 50%, which leaves the 1971 base in place.

For every state, constituency boundaries will be redrawn using the latest available Census figures when the amendment comes into effect.

Currently, constituency boundaries are based on the 2001 Census. Since the 2027 Census is still underway, the 2011 Census is likely to be the basis for redrawing constituency boundaries if the amendment comes into force and the delimitation process begins.

Also Read: INDIA bloc races to consolidate Opposition against delimitation bill, may appeal to DMK

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Both the seat numbers and the boundaries then stay in place until 2051. The existing freeze was due to end with the first census after 2026.