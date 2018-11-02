Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s wedding festivities kick off with a puja. See pics

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone seems ready for new beginnings as can be seen in new pictures from a pre-wedding puja. She is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend of six years, Ranveer Singh in Italy on November 14 and 15.

Deepika’s stylist Shaleena Nathani shared pictures of Deepika from the puja on Instagram on Friday. “Love you to the mooon and back. So so so so so sooooo happy for you. Cant wait for it all to starttttt. You deserve all the happiness in the world and more. @deepikapadukone,” Shaleena captioned a photo. In the picture, Deepika is seen in a bright orange Sabyasachi suit. She has her hair tied in a bun and is flashing a big smile, surrounded by her friends.

In another picture, she is seen sitting with her head bowed down during the puja. “To new beginnings,” Shaleena captioned the photo. Deepika’s hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou also thanked the Padmaavat actor for making him a part of the celebrations. “Honoured today to witness this #Puja - The beginning of a new chapter,” he captioned a picture.

Deepika’s fans thanked Shaleena on her post for sharing their favourite star’s pictures. “Thankuuuuuuuuuuu soooo much for posting thiss picture. Cantt waittt for ittt tooo startttt,” a fan commented. “So happy for u yes this is cry moment for me,” wrote another.

Deepika and Ranveer shared their wedding announcement on Twitter on October 21. The announcement was made in Hindi and English and was followed by wishes and congratulations from their Bollywood colleagues.

The couple began dating on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela - Ram Leela. They have also worked together in Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Finding Fanny.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Deepika and Ranveer will have two wedding ceremonies. The four-day affair will begin with a sangeet function on November 13. This will be followed by a Kannadiga style wedding on November 14. On November 15, they will tie the knot again, this time as per Anand Karaj rituals.

“Since Deepika is a south Indian and Ranveer is of Sindhi-Punjabi origin, the two families decided to follow customs practised by both communities. A south Indian wedding has been planned for November 14, complete with Kannadiga rituals. The next day will see the couple solemnise their relationship as per the customs of a North Indian wedding (Anand Karaj),” a source told the daily.

Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding in Italy will be followed by a reception in Bangalore for their extended family and another in Mumbai for their industry colleagues. Deepika’s trousseau for all functions will be designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 13:16 IST