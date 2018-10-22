Leave it to Twitter to come up with witty memes about any trending topic. And what bigger topic is there in the world of entertainment than Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s announcement that they would be tying the knot on November 14 and 15?

From bringing up Deepika’s ex, actor Ranbir Kapoor, to making fun of Ranveer’s unpredictable fashion sense, Twitter covered every base in new memes celebrating the wedding announcement. While one person wrote that Ranbir would be busting out his turban for a reprisal of his lovelorn Channa Mereya song from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, several others imagined Deepika as being legitimately concerned whether or not Ranveer would be wearing a lehenga at the wedding, too.

Check out the best Deepika, Ranveer wedding memes here

Ranbir Kapoor about to bust out his turban for round 2 of Channa Mereya.. #DeepikaWedsRanveer 🌚 pic.twitter.com/IRc6pzb98c — Little Wanderer (@Hasmitha_) October 21, 2018

What will the Karni Sena do now? Padmavati is marrying Khilji. I will be very disappointed if there is no hungama. Congratulations to Deepika and Ranveer, though! #DeepikaWedsRanveer #DeepikaPadukone #RanveerSingh — Namrata Roy (@namrata751997) October 21, 2018

In a joint statement on Monday, Deepika and Ranveer wrote on Twitter, “With the blessings of our families, gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness.”

While they’ve never admitted to dating, it is rumoured that they began seeing each other while making Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela. They’ve worked together on two other films - Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani.

Asked about the wedding at the recent Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Ranveer had said, “You are seeing this everyday, including details about the colour of my sherwani and wedding gifts. But, when there is something, you will be the first to know.”

