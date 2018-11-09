Bride-to-be Deepika Padukone can’t stop smiling as she trains for the ‘last time as a single lady’

Deepika Padukone is keeping her head down and limiting her public appearances as she prepares for her wedding with Ranveer Singh. So, when internet stumbles across a smiling photo of the actor, it soon goes viral.

That is what happened when Deepika’s trainer shared a photo of Deepika straight from the gym with a special caption. A smiling Deepika looked relaxed as she posed for the camera with the caption, “Last Training in Mumbai as a Single Lady.”

Deepika and Ranveer will marry on November 14 and 15 in Italy’s Lake Como. The pre-wedding celebrations for the star couple have already started. A Nandi Puja was performed at Deepika’s Bengaluru residence on November 2 for the longevity and good health of the couple. Deepika looked radiant in an ochre Sabyasachi silk ensemble, which she accessorized with chandbaalis. A picture from the ceremony was shared online by stylist Shaleena Nathani and had love and happiness written all over it.

Ranveer was spotted with casting director Shanoo Sharma during haldi ceremony photos from his residence. Ranveer and Deepika were recently seen together at director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office where they had reportedly gone to invite him for the wedding. The two have worked together in three of the auteur’s films including Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Their romance began on the sets of Ram-Leela.

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 19:27 IST