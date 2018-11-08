Diwali 2018: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh visit Sanjay Leela Bhansali amid their wedding countdown. See pic

As Bollywood was busy with star-studded parties and celebrations on Diwali, soon-to-be married Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made a quick visit to director Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the occasion. With a few days to go to their wedding on November 14 and 15, the couple met the filmmaker to personally wish him on Diwali. While Ranveer was in a festive mood in a bright printed green kurta, Deepika looked simple in a white shirt and denims as she stepped out with him.

The two have made a hat-trick of films together, all three under the direction of the filmmaker. Deepika and Ranveer shared the screen for the first time in his film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. This was followed by Bajirao Mastani in 2015 and Padmaavat in 2018.

The pre-wedding celebrations have already begun in their households amid the countdown to their wedding which is set to take place reportedly in Italy. A Nandi Puja was performed at Deepika’s Bengaluru residence on November 2 for the longevity and good health of the couple. The diva had donned a bright orange Sabyasachi ensemble in silk for the puja and had topped it with huge chand balis. A picture from the ceremony was shared online by stylist Shaleena Nathani and had love and happiness written all over it.

On the other hand, a haldi ceremony was held at Ranveer’s house on November 4 in Mumbai. The groom-to-be had chosen a white kurta pyjama for the occasion. The couple had made their last major public appearance at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2018 in Delhi, days ahead of making their wedding announcement.

