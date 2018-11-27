Anisha Padukone wore the same Sabyasachi lehenga as Alia Bhatt at Deepika, Ranveer reception

Alia Bhatt’s fashion influence is obvious already, but at actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Bengaluru wedding reception on Wednesday, it also was reflected in what Deepika’s sister Anisha Padukone wore. Anisha’s ‘who wore it better’ moment might have been accidental, but she was spotted wearing the blue version of the exact same Sabyasachi lehenga Alia wore in May. The Brahmastra actor was photographed wearing a fluorescent green lehenga when she and her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor, attended the wedding reception of actor Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja:

After tying the knot in twin wedding ceremonies on November 14-15 in Lake Como, Italy, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated with a reception in Bengaluru, Deepika’s hometown. For the special occasion, her sister Anisha Padukone opted for an elegant navy blue Sabyasachi lehenga from the designer’s ready-to-wear bridal couture collection, An Endless Summer. Anisha’s hand-embroidered raw silk lehenga-choli featured antique ‘tilla’ border from Kashmir and was paired with a matching dupatta with signature Sabyasachi zardosi border. Alia had worn the same floral lehenga. But the similarities end there.

While Anisha opted for the deepest hues of the sky at Deepika’s reception, Alia went the other way at Sonam’s. Until then we aren’t used to seeing such a vibrant neon green shade or a Sabyasachi Mukherjee design on the actor, but the different colour and silhouette made it work in its own unique way. Alia’s Sabyasachi lehenga -- hand-embroidered with floral motifs in delicate silver thread-work and paired with a diaphanous dupatta -- can be describe as classic-yet-playful.

Alia was more faithful to the Sabyasachi styling: Her neon lehenga was complemented with a statement choker in uncut diamonds with intricate kundan work and a jadau maang-tika from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection, as well as minimalistic and sophisticated make-up -- flushed cheeks, glossy lips and messy half-tied hair. However, Anisha styled her lehenga with with stunning uncut diamond earrings and necklace set. Her necklace is strung together with emeralds, tourmalines and Japanese cultured pearls. Her pretty braided hairstyle furthered the romantic feel of her look.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 16:27 IST