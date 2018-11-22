Deepika Padukone looks a lot like Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut in new Bengaluru reception pics

Deepika Padukone is the definition of a bridal perfection. Shortly after her and actor Ranveer Singh’s November 14-15 wedding in Lake Como, Italy, the newlyweds shared their two wedding pictures, revealing their gorgeous Sabyasachi looks for the first time, and we couldn’t help but gasp. Clad in a gorgeous Kanjivaram silk saree and a unique red bridal lehenga for the Konkani and Anand Karaj ceremonies, respectively, Deepika looked absolutely stunning.

After her many memorable bridal looks -- including an ethereal all-over embellished Sabyasachi kurta set at the mehendi ceremony -- Deepika once again showed off her elegant style choice, when she wore a nothing less than royal gold saree to her and Ranveer Singh’s Bengaluru reception on Wednesday. Deepika gave her fans the first glimpse of her reception look, when she posted this stunning portrait of her posing with husband Ranveer in a pure zari gold Kanjivaram silk saree.

Deepika’s saree is from The House of Angadi was gifted to her by her mother, Ujjala Padukone. Accessorised with a massive choker and stud earrings, created with Zambian emeralds and brilliant-cut diamonds, and topped off with a multi-strand, multi-layered pearl and emerald rani haar -- all from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection -- Deepika’s luxurious saree ensemble is the epitome of all bridal goals. Everything about Deepika’s look, styled by fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, is on point and stunning.

Many pictures from the Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Bengaluru reception were shared online on Wednesday and Thursday with some social media users suggesting that actors Anushka Sharma and Kangana Ranaut may have unknowingly played a huge part in inspiring the beautiful bride’s latest look. Everything from Deepika’s sleek hair do, complete with centre-parting, to her choice of silk saree, statement necklace and even the tiny red bindi and sindoor, seem to have a distinct touch of Anushka’s signature Sabyasachi look -- from her and cricketer Virat Kohli’s reception in Delhi in December 2017 -- look about it.

Anushka wore an impressive tomato red and gold Benarasi saree, also by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, which she accessorised with an opulent uncut diamond choker and jhumkas from the Sabyasachi Bridal Jewelry collection. She chose heavily kohled eyes, nude lips and dewy make-up, with her hair tied in a sleek bun. The red bindi, the sindoor and the mogras in her hair just made the look more potent.

Others on social media shared how the minute they spotted Deepika’s Bengaluru reception look, they were instantly reminded of the above unforgettable Kangana look , talk about déjà vu.

While unlike Deepika, Kangana’s hair was styled in a relaxed, side-parted chignon, styled with fresh white roses and a barely-there make-up look that gave a natural, understated glow to her skin. Unlike Deepika, Kangana dressed up in a luxurious uncut diamond, emerald and pearl choker and matching stud earrings, crafted in 22k gold from the Sabyasachi Jewelry collection. However, Deepika’s gold saree paired with a full-sleeved cream-coloured bouse are all comparable to Kangana’s choices. Kangana wore the ivory and gold Kanjeevaram saree from the Sabyasachi’s Vasanthalaxmi collection at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding reception in Mumbai in December 2017.

It’s a game of spot the difference between these two Deepika looks too, as the newlywed emulated an earlier gold saree and emerald choker look she wore for Sabyasachi’s whimsical wallcoverings photo shoot in February 2018:

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 15:38 IST