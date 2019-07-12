Deepika Padukone and Kabir Khan’s daughter Sairah have a blast on 83 sets, actor gives her ‘serious girl goals’. See pic

The shoot of Ranveer Singh starrer 83 has been going on in England for some time now. Actor Deepika joined the team last month and will be seen playing Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi in the film. Their pictures have been lapped up by fans. Looks like many others are having a blast too — the latest to join the list is director Kabir Khan’s daughter Sairah.

Mini shared pictures showing Deepika carrying Sairah in her arms. In another picture, Kabir’s daughter is doing, what looks like a ballet step. Sharing them, Mini Mathur, former MTV VJ and wife of Kabir Khan wrote how Sairah was getting some lessons from Deepika too. She wrote: “Clearly @sairahkabir is having the most fun on the #83 shoot !! And @deepikapadukone gave her some serious girl goals :) @kabirkhankk”

Kabir Khan directorial 83 chronicles Indian cricket team’s unexpected win at the cricket World Cup win in 1983. Kapil Dev was instrumental in galvanising a lackluster team to give the tournament their best shot and the result was that they beat tournament’s favourite West Indies to bring home the cup. Also seen in the film will be Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil among others in prominent roles. Ranveer will play Kapil in the film. On his birthday on July 6, the first look of his character was unveiled and impressed all.

The film is expected to release in April 2020. Deepika has recently completed her commitments for her film with Meghna Gulzar titled Chhapaak where she plays an acid attack survivor.

