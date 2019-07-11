Taapsee Pannu takes a dig at Rangoli Chandel, tells Varun Dhawan to mention her name in Saand Ki Aankh tweet

After saying that she has ‘no time to waste’ on Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel’s mean attack on her, looks like actor Taapsee Pannu could not resist taking a jibe at the two. Taapsee threw shade at Rangoli on Twitter, bringing back their online spat from earlier this week, back into the limelight.

The first teaser for Taapsee and Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh was shared on Thursday. When actor Varun Dhawan congratulated director Tushar Hiranandani on the teaser launch, Taapsee saw the right opportunity to take a dig at Rangoli.

“Proud of you Tushar. Bringing real Indian heroes on the big screen. Best dadis,” Varun wrote in a tweet. Taapsee replied, “Arre Varun but u have not written our names. y no appreciation for us ??? Why why why?”

Arre Varun but u have not written our names 🧐 y no appreciation for us ??? Why why why? — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 11, 2019

Last week, Varun had shared a similar tweet of appreciation for Kangana and Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film JudgeMentall Hai Kya. Rangoli asked him why he had not mentioned Kangana in his tweet. “Kangana ka bhi naam likh dete sir!! Wo bhi kisi ko bachi hai usne bhi mehnat ki hai (You should have mentioned Kangana’s name too. She is also somebody’s daughter. She has also worked hard)!!!,” she wrote in her tweet. Varun replied: “Loving everyone from satish sir, Hussain,raj and specially Kangana aur lead cast ka wohi matlab tha maam. Best wishes.”

Rangoli had also sent out multiple tweets against Taapsee, calling her Kangana’s ‘sasti copy’ when Taapsee shared supportive tweets for JudgeMentall Hai Kya but again, missed taking Kangana’s name. “This is so cool!!!! Always had high expectations out of this one n this looks so worth it,” she had written in her tweet tagging the film’s trailer.

Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy 🙏 https://t.co/5eRioUxPic — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 3, 2019

Rangoli shot back: “Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy.”

Taapsee, then, had said, “Short life, no time to waste on this. Have so many happier and better things happening in my life to look at right now.” But it looks like she found a way to talk about it. Varun replied to her tweet: “Taapsee and Bhumi are naughty dadis.”

Saand Ki Aankh releases on Diwali. Taapsee and Bhumi play real life octogenarians Chandro and Prakashi Tomar of Haryana who take up competitive shooting at the age of 50 to encourage their daughters towards a bright future.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 18:53 IST