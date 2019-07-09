‘Kangana Ranaut will not apologise to sellout, libtard media’: Rangoli Chandel after fight with journo

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has spoken on her behalf once again to let her fans know that the actor won’t be apologising to the media. Kangana recently got into a heated argument with a film journalist at the launch event of her film’s song.

Some senior journalists were scheduled to meet producer Ekta Kapoor of JudgeMentall Hai Kya on Tuesday, seeking Kangana’s apology over the issue, reported IANS. However, Rangoli made it clear that Kangana will not be apologising to anyone.

“Ek baat ka main vaada karti hoon, Kangana se apology toh nahin milegi, in bikau, nange, deshdrohi, desh ke dalal, libtard mediawalon ko, magar woh tumko dho dho kar sidha zaroor karegi ... just wait and watch, tumne galat insaan se maafi mangi hai (I promise you one thing. These sellout, destitute, traitor, libtard mediapersons will not get any apology from Kangana. But she will set you straight...just wait and watch, you’ve asked the wrong person to apologise), she wrote in her tweet.

Ek baat ka main vaada karti hoon, Kangana se apology toh nahin milegi, in bikau, nange, deshdrohi, desh ke dalal, libtard mediawalon ko, magar woh tumko dho dho kar sidha zaroor karegi ... just wait and watch, tumne galat insaan se maafi mangi hai ... 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gm8UvupO3S — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 9, 2019

The incident occurred when Kangana questioned the journalist’s negative comments on her last release, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. A heated exchange followed, setting off a debate on social media, leaving netizens divided over whether the actor behaviour was right.

Condemning Kangana’s behaviour towards the journalist, a section of social media users asked the media to “boycott” her. “Sick mindset. If this doesn’t deserve an apology now, then Bollywood media should boycott Kangana,” a user tweeted.

“See this unruly behaviour of Kangana Ranaut clearly misusing her position to intimidate and falsely accuse the journalist,” wrote another user.

The film is slated for a July 26 release.

