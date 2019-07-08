Kangana Ranaut gets into an argument with journalists at Judgemental Hai Kya song launch. Watch video

Actors Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, alongwith producer Ekta Kapoor and rest of the cast of upcoming film Judgemental Hai Kya unveiled the teaser of a new song titled Wakhra from their film on Sunday. What would have been a usual film event, turned controversial as Kangana and a journalist, attending the function, got into an argument.

During the course of the event, Kangana refused to answer questions from a particular journalist. Soon, an argument broke out between them. Reportedly, Kangana had been upset with the manner in which her last film, Manikarnika: The of Jhansi had been reviewed.

She accused him of running a “smear campaign” against her and accused him of calling her film “jingoistic”. He was heard saying that ‘you cannot do this’.

The drama continued for some minutes as Ekta and Rajkummar looked on uncomfortably. After a while, the PR agency staff tried to pacify the reporter, but to no avail. Later, Ekta too tries to douse the flames.

Wakhra swag that was launched at the event, is a remake of an older Badshah song, sung by Nav Inder. In the remake, we can see Kangana sporting a shimmery silver bodysuit while Rajkummar is dressed in a glittery black shirt and pant combination.

Kangana in an interview to Mumbai Mirror had confirmed that she has shot for the song, despite being against remixes. She said that producer Ekta Kapoor had a clear vision of what the number should be. “I’m not used to being a part of a promotional video, I don’t like to do them, but because Ekta Kapoor has a certain vision for the marketing, I was up for it. This is not just a disco number but has a theme to it wherein both, Rajkummar and I take on each other. There was a story here and it was relevant to the narrative.” Rajkummar added, “Kangana and I together in a song is something nobody has seen before and I have to say designer Sheetal Sharma has done a fab job with the styling.”

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 09:26 IST