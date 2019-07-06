Kangana Ranaut shares first look of Judgmental Hai Kya’s Swag Song, fans compare her to Beyonce, Rihanna

Actors Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao will feature in a remix version of the song Wakhra Swag, for their upcoming film, Judgemental Hai Kya. The new song will be performed by Badshah, Kangana revealed in a new Instagram post, which also teases her look from the music video.

Her team captioned the post, “#KanganaRanaut in her #Queen avatar for the new #SwagSong by @badboyshah.” The original song was composed by Punjabi artiste Navv Inder, and featured Badshah. The song is the latest in a slew of Bollywood remixes of popular Punjabi numbers, such as Chull, Proper Patola and others.

The remix’s title has been stylised in the manner of the songs in her rival Karan Johar’s films. Both Student of the Year movies had songs by the name of The Disco Song and The Jawaani Song.

Reacting to Kangana’s look in the song, her fans left positive messages in the comments section of the post. “Beyonce + Rihanna = Kangna ka avatar,” wrote one fan. “Too many bombs dropping today!” wrote another.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu reacts to Rangoli calling her Kangana Ranaut’s ‘sasti copy’: ‘Short life, no time to waste on this’

Kangana in an interview to Mumbai Mirror confirmed that she has shot for the song, despite being against remixes. She said that producer Ekta Kapoor had a clear vision of what the number should be. “I’m not used to being a part of a promotional video, I don’t like to do them, but because Ekta Kapoor has a certain vision for the marketing, I was up for it. This is not just a disco number but has a theme to it wherein both, Rajkummar and I take on each other. There was a story here and it was relevant to the narrative.” Rajkummar added, “Kangana and I together in a song is something nobody has seen before and I have to say designer Sheetal Sharma has done a fab job with the styling.”

Previously titled Mental Hai Kya, Judgemental Hai Kya is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and written by Kanika Dhillon. The film is slated for a July 26 release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 15:38 IST