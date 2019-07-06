Dhaakad poster: Kangana Ranaut channels Angelina Jolie’s Lara Croft, promises turning point in Indian cinema. See pic

Actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to star in an action film, titled Dhaakad. The poster of the film was released on Saturday and reminds us instantly of Angelina Jolie’s Lara Croft from the 2001 film, Tomb Raider.

Kangana can be seen standing in the middle of a burning set, with guns in both hands and her back to the camera. Just like Angelina, Kangana is also in a vest and shorts as she scans the environment.

Talking about her role in the film, Kangana has said in a statement, “After the success of Manikarnika, it has been proven that audience across the globe are loving larger than life films with a female hero. Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, is one of a kind female led action film, and is apt for a Diwali release. If it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian Cinema.”

Ad filmmaker Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai will direct the film, which will be jointly produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media. Razy, along with writers Chintan Gandhi and Rinish Ravindra have written the action thriller. “Sohel and Razy are my friends, and we have been planning this project from quite some time. I am quite excited for this film and can’t wait to start work on it,” Kangana added.

The makers are looking to rope in a leading action director from Hollywood to choreograph the elaborate sequences. The filming will take place across India, South East Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Speaking about the film and Kangana, director Razy said, “Being an army kid myself, I’ve always wanted to start off with an action film. This is a great time for a film of this genre and I’m looking to push the boundaries on this project with my visual style. I respect Kangana as an actor and we’re excited to make a memorable film. He further stated This film will be beautifully crafted and a sincere piece of action cinema, with a number of thrilling action sequences, and a female hero who’s as elegant as she is deadly”.

Kangana is currently looking forward to the release of her dark comedy, Judgemental Hai Kya. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and is set to hit theatres on July 26. She is also shooting for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, in which she plays a kabaddi player.

