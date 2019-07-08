Rangoli Chandel shares clip of Raj Kapoor slapping Nargis in Awara, questions ‘selective outrage’ against Kabir Singh

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has made it her mission to fight the ‘bullying’ against filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh. Rangoli retweeted a video of Raj Kapoor’s 1951 movie Awara, which showed him slapping actor Nargis, calling it his “most sexist and troublesome scene”.

“Raj Kapoor’s most sexist and troublesome scene, this is the true face of Bollywood so don’t act holier than thou for a south maker and consider Raj Kapoor a legend #saynotoselectiveoutrage,” she wrote in her tweet. The scene shows Raj slapping Nargis multiple times after she jokingly calls him ‘junglee (wild)’.

Raj Kapoor’s most sexist and troublesome scene, this is the true face of Bollywood so don’t act holier than thou for a south maker and consider Raj Kapoor a legend #saynotoselectiveoutrage https://t.co/o06FPov3bQ — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 8, 2019

Vanga’s film shows lead actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani slap each other. The director, in a recent interview had said that “When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there.” He received a lot of flak for his comments on social media.

A Twitter user tried to explain to Rangoli how films in 1950s were not always the most enlightened in the concepts of mutual respect or equality. “But it’s 1950s, when women were more oppressed compare to now,couldn’t raise their voice like now.Those days Internet was non existed, films had a small market so it could influence millions. Definitely this scene is not good to see, same like #KabirSingh forcing himself on women,” the tweet read. Rangoli replied, “Yes Deepa ji we should collectively rise, Sanju should also rise Gully Boy should also rise Kabir Singh should also rise.... bullying just one filmmaker is not ok.”

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. It tells the story of a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara).

