Tamannaah Bhatia on reports of buying sea-facing apartment at double price: ‘I am a Sindhi, how can I pay double?’

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who was recently seen in Prabhudheva’s Khamoshi, has replaced Mouni Roy opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Bole Chudiyan and the Baahubali star has claimed she had no clue Mouni was a part of the film.

Speaking with Mumbai Mirror in an interview, Tamannaah said, “It’s okay, I’ve been around long enough to know that there are times when actors and makers are not creatively on the same page and then it is best to part ways. I didn’t dig in too much because I make my own associations.”

Tamannaah Bhatia at GQ 100 Best Dressed Awards 2019, in Mumbai. ( IANS )

Talking about the film, she added, “I was looking for a challenging role and as soon as I heard this story, I knew that I had to be a part of it. Also, it’s an opportunity to collaborate with an actor like Nawaz. Ours is a socially relevant film but without being preachy. Most women will be able to connect with my character.” Directed by Nawazuddin’s brother and first time director Shamas, the film is a romantic story.

Recalling the reports that she bought a lavish sea-facing apartment in Versova at double the price, Tamannaah said she even got a phone call from her Hindi teacher about the same. “I told him, I’m Sindhi, how can I pay double the price for an apartment? After a while it became embarrassing as people kept asking about it. I have bought a house, but I did not pay double for it. My parents and I will move into it once the house is ready. I just want it to be a simple, artistic house with an earthy look,” she told the tabloid.

Apart from Bole Chudiyan, Tamannaah also has the Tamil remake of Mahi V Raghav’s Anando Brahma and the Telugu remake of Kangana Ranaut’s Queen .

She will also be seen alongside Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan in the period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy where Chiranjeevi plays freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. “After Bahubali, this one is another pan-India film with actors from Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema. I wasn’t keen on doing another period film, but when I heard the script, I jumped at the offer. Unfortunately, Amit ji and I don’t share screen space ,” she told Mumbai Mirror.

She also claimed to be in touch with Baahubali stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati: “I’m in touch with Prabhas and Rana (Daggubati), besides being on a Baahubali WhatsApp group where we post memes and updates.”

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 10:34 IST