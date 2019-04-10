83 first look: Ranveer Singh shares pic with entire cast. Here’s how they look compared to Kapil Dev’s team

Actor Ranveer Singh has shared the first good look at the entire star cast of his upcoming film, ‘83. The picture, clicked in Dharamshala where the whole team was shooting for the film for the last couple of weeks, shows everyone in white test cricket uniforms.

Ranveer revealed the film’s release date as well with the pic. “One year from today, relive India’s greatest story #Relive83 Releasing on 10th April 2020,” he captioned the picture.

The photo features actors Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Jatin Sarna and more. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Madhu Mantena. It is based on India’s iconic win at the 1983 World Cup under the captaincy of Kapil Dev, played by Ranveer in the film.

Kapil had also coached the Indian cricket team from October 1999 to August 2000. Here’s a picture of the original team:

The Indian cricket team at the 1983 World Cup.

Ranveer has been undergoing intense physical training to get into the skin of his character of a cricketer. The actor recently shared a glimpse from the training camp, set up in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh on his Twitter handle. He captioned it as, “Top of the world #HimachalPradesh @83thefilm.”

A few days back, Ranveer had shared pictures with Kapil Dev from the training camp. Adding to his fans’ excitement, the actor has been actively sharing pictures with the film’s entire cast on social media. The film will go on floors on May 15. The first schedule will go on for about 100 days and will be shot in London and Scotland.

Earlier, Ranveer had shared a picture on his Instagram account in which he can be seen training with cricket coach Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who was part of the 1983 team.

Apart from 83, Ranveer will also be seen in Karan Johar’s period drama Takht which is set to release in 2020. The Johar magnum opus also stars Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

