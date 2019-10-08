Deepika Padukone transforms into Romi Dev for 83, leaves her impressed

bollywood

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has already impressed cricketer Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev with her act for Kabir Khan’s 83. Deepika plays Romi in the film based on India’s underdog victory in the 1983 ICC World Cup. The film features Ranveer Singh as Kapil.The shoot for the film recently completed and a wrap party for the same was also held.

A Mid Day report quoted the film’s producer Vishnu Induri as saying, “When Romi saw Deepika on the set, she remarked that she was looking at a mirror image of herself, from 20 years ago. There is a striking similarity. Kabir and Ranveer had met the Devs at their Delhi home for 10 days before the London schedule, so the director had the opportunity to discuss the inputs with Deepika before they began the shoot.”

A source also told the tabloid, “When Deepika was shooting for her portions in London in July, Kapil Dev and wife Romi had casually dropped in once on the sets. While Romi had met the actor several times before, this was the first time she was seeing her sport her on-screen avatar. Romi was surprised by her transformation. In the film, Dippy sports a shorter hairdo, but has not resorted to using prosthetics. The makers plan to reveal her look as part of the run-up to the teaser’s release. During their meetings, Dippy would carefully study her behaviour and has brought these traits alive in front of the camera.”

The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Hardy Sandhu and Chirag Patil. The film is co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and is slated to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

