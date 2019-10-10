Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde slams Devoleena Bhattacharjee, says ‘It’s karma and everyone has to pay for it’

tv

Former Bigg Boss winner Shilpa Shinde has slammed current contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee over her outburst against inside the house during Bigg Boss 13.

Speaking to The Times of India in an interview, Shilpa said, “Not just Devoleena, there were many other TV celebrities who made fun of me and said I was always seen in the kitchen. I hope Devoleena will now understand what all goes behind cooking a meal for everyone. I can only say it’s karma and everyone has to pay for it. Till yesterday, I wasn’t even aware that Devoleena was against me or had tweeted against me. They told that I don’t do tasks, but cooking everyday for so many people was a task in itself.”

In an interview after she won the show in 2017, Shilpa had said, “It’s not easy to cook for 20 people. If I made extra food, they would complain; if it fell short, it was again an issue. Hina squirmed if the food was stale. Despite doing everything [I could], she wasn’t appreciative,” adding that Hina “treated me like a servant.”

The Bigg Boss 11 winner also spoke about how Devoleena had made fun of her when she was inside the house. “My fans have been messaging me on WhatsApp and showing me all the tweets that Devoleena had done against me when I was in the Bigg Boss 11 house. I had a good laugh. I have always said cooking for 13/14 strangers is not an easy thing. I stepped into the kitchen as no one else was ready to take on the responsibility. I was not following cameras, the cameras followed me and showed to the viewers my real side,” she told the daily.

“I genuinely cooked for people with love, compassion, because it makes me happy. Though, there were many who were thankless about my efforts but people who saw me cooking loved me and made me the winner. When people called me Shilpa Maa, I actually treated them as my loved ones even though they behaved rude with me. Many celebrities tried to troll me saying she was only seen in the kitchen. Be it fighting, caring, crying, laughing or any other emotions, I showed all of them while being in the kitchen,” Shilpa added.

