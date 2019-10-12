e-paper
Bigg Boss 13 poll: Koena Mitra, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Dalljiet Kaur; who do you want to evict this weekend?

Bigg Boss 13: As Koena Mitra, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill and Dalljiet Kaur are nominated for eviction this weekend, vote for one contestant you would like to leave the show.

tv Updated: Oct 12, 2019 16:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Waar: Koena Mitra, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill and Dalljiet Kaur are nominated for eviction this weekend.
Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan is all set to launch ‘power weekends’ and has already asked the contestants to gear up for the finale. Salman has informed the contestants that the show will reach its finale within two weeks. Four female contestants are nominated for eviction this weekend: Koena Mitra, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill and Dalljiet Kaur.

In a promo of the upcoming episode, Salman introduces ‘power weekends’ which will enable a contestant to get a big power and will turn out to be another contestant’s ‘last hour’. He asks Siddharth Shukla, winner of the BB Fisheries task, to save one of the nominated contestants.

According to reports, there will not be one but two evictions this weekend. Shehnaaz appears to be riding high on popularity due to her earlier bond with Paras Chhabra, which has soured in recent days. A promo shows Paras showing his hatred for Shehnaaz, and saying that she should be nominated for eviction every weekend and he will himself nominate her every time. Soon after their entry in the Bigg Boss house, Shehnaaz and Paras had expressed a liking for each other. All the contestants had also voted for them last weekend to occupy the ‘connection chair’ for making the strongest connection in the house.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra calls Shehnaaz Gill an ‘uneducated woman’, asks if getting under blanket with boys is her only talent

Koena Mitra and Shehnaaz recently had an ugly fight during the last task as the former called Shehnaaz “uneducated”. Koena also questioned her character and said if sleeping with boys under a blanket is her only talent. She was later heard discussing Shehnaaz’s strategy of keeping the boys on her side in order to save herself from evictions.

During the last Weekend Ka Waar episode, Salman took a dig at four contestants including Rashami and Dalljiet for not taking the show seriously and asked them to go on a picnic instead. Vote for the contestant you would like to evict from the Bigg Boss house this weekend.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 16:16 IST

