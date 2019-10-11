Bigg Boss 13: Security tightened outside Salman Khan’s home after protests

india

Oct 11, 2019

Security outside Bollywood star Salman Khan’s home in Mumbai was stepped up on Friday after several organisations, including Karni Sena, protested seeking a ban on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 which he hosts.

A group of people started protesting in front of Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra Bandstand at around 11am after which the police detained the protesters, including women, who came in small groups.

“Some people came to protest outside Salman’s residence, we have detained them. Our police officials are present there,” deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Zone IX, Paramjit Singh Dahiya, said.

A senior police official said more than 30 personnel, including a senior inspector, two assistant commissioners of police and officers from special branch, have been deployed outside the actor’s house.

A new concept of ‘Bed Friends Forever’ of contestants sharing beds with fellow contestants on this season of Bigg Boss has invited the wrath of several organisations, including the Karni Sena.

They have said the concept hurts the sentiments of many groups and that it is against Indian culture as it promotes vulgarity.

“Karni Sena is known to be aggressive and have protested in the past with the releases of Manikarnika and Padmavat. We have beefed up security keeping in mind the past instances,” a police official said.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, Nand Kishore Gujjar, has written a letter to Union information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar demanding that the show be taken off the air.

Gujjar has alleged that the “show was promoting obscenity and vulgarity and was unfit for family viewing”.

For this season, makers of Bigg Boss have gone back to an only celebs show from its combination of celebrities and commoners because of dipping TRPs.

