Bigg Boss 13 day 11 written updates episode 11, October 10: Siddharth fights with Paras over eggs, Mahira refuses but Paras hugs her

Bigg Boss 13 saw the first major fight over food and new drama panning out inside the house on Thursday’s episode. Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

Koena Mitra accidentally peaks into the bathroom when Sidharth Dey was taking a bath. She asked Paras, who was standing right outside, to not embarrass Sidharth over the incident and not talk about. However, Paras told Asim Riaz and he told it to everyone, making everyone tease Sidharth over it.

Bigg Boss then announced the black ring task for boys. Bigg Boss also made it clear that the person with maximum rings will be closer to nomination for next week’s eviction.

Arti had a fight with Paras. ( COLORS )

Shehnaaz, Devoleena, Arti and Shefali gave their rings to Paras while Mahira, Koena and Rashami gave their rings to Siddharth Shukla. Dalljiet Kaur gave her ring to Siddharth Dey. Later, Paras said he was shocked as his own friends turned their back on him.

In a clear bid to irritate Shehnaaz, Paras asked Mahira to hug him, though she kept refusing, he hugged her, saying that there has been too much fighting through the day and he genuinely needs a ‘jhappi’.

Paras and Siddharth Shukla fight over eggs. ( COLORS )

Bigg Boss 13 house also had the first major fight over food. Sidharth asked Paras why he wasted 14 eggs. The discussion soon turned into a heated discussion. Sidharth sarcastically told Paras, “Mai aapke saamne dikhne ke liye ye kar raha hun? Oh my God, thank you so much aapone meri life bana di.”

Later, Paras tried to pacify things and told Sidharth that there should be no aggression.

Rashami said she was hurt as she cooked with love. ( COLORS )

Rashami was seen crying in the bathroom area and when Sidharth Dey asked her, she said, without naming anyone, that it is cowardice to talk behind others’ backs and that she has the perfect reply but only if someone has the guts to say things to her face.

Later, Rashami hugged Devoleena, cried again and blamed Abu Malik for complaining over food. Later Arti told Sidharth Shukla that Rashami was crying and then began talking about how hurt she was when Rashami broke her pot. Arti breaks down while talking about how she trusted Rashami.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 00:12 IST