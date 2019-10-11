e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Bigg Boss 13 day 11 written updates episode 11, October 10: Siddharth fights with Paras over eggs, Mahira refuses but Paras hugs her

Bigg Boss 13 day 11 written updates: The first major fight of the season over food happened on Salman Khan’s show on Thursday as Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra locked horns over eggs.

tv Updated: Oct 11, 2019 00:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 13 day 11 written updates episode 11, October 10: Mahira has insisted hers is nothing beyond friendship with Paras.
Bigg Boss 13 day 11 written updates episode 11, October 10: Mahira has insisted hers is nothing beyond friendship with Paras. (COLORS)
         

Bigg Boss 13 saw the first major fight over food and new drama panning out inside the house on Thursday’s episode. Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

Koena Mitra accidentally peaks into the bathroom when Sidharth Dey was taking a bath. She asked Paras, who was standing right outside, to not embarrass Sidharth over the incident and not talk about. However, Paras told Asim Riaz and he told it to everyone, making everyone tease Sidharth over it.

Bigg Boss then announced the black ring task for boys. Bigg Boss also made it clear that the person with maximum rings will be closer to nomination for next week’s eviction.

Arti had a fight with Paras.
Arti had a fight with Paras. ( COLORS )

Shehnaaz, Devoleena, Arti and Shefali gave their rings to Paras while Mahira, Koena and Rashami gave their rings to Siddharth Shukla. Dalljiet Kaur gave her ring to Siddharth Dey. Later, Paras said he was shocked as his own friends turned their back on him.

In a clear bid to irritate Shehnaaz, Paras asked Mahira to hug him, though she kept refusing, he hugged her, saying that there has been too much fighting through the day and he genuinely needs a ‘jhappi’.

Paras and Siddharth Shukla fight over eggs.
Paras and Siddharth Shukla fight over eggs. ( COLORS )

Bigg Boss 13 house also had the first major fight over food. Sidharth asked Paras why he wasted 14 eggs. The discussion soon turned into a heated discussion. Sidharth sarcastically told Paras, “Mai aapke saamne dikhne ke liye ye kar raha hun? Oh my God, thank you so much aapone meri life bana di.”

Later, Paras tried to pacify things and told Sidharth that there should be no aggression.

Rashami said she was hurt as she cooked with love.
Rashami said she was hurt as she cooked with love. ( COLORS )

Rashami was seen crying in the bathroom area and when Sidharth Dey asked her, she said, without naming anyone, that it is cowardice to talk behind others’ backs and that she has the perfect reply but only if someone has the guts to say things to her face.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor on Kabir Singh criticism: ‘They are outnumbered by those who loved the film. That’s sad’

Later, Rashami hugged Devoleena, cried again and blamed Abu Malik for complaining over food. Later Arti told Sidharth Shukla that Rashami was crying and then began talking about how hurt she was when Rashami broke her pot. Arti breaks down while talking about how she trusted Rashami.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 00:12 IST

top news
Mamallapuram turns a fortress for PM Modi-Xi Jinping’s informal summit
Mamallapuram turns a fortress for PM Modi-Xi Jinping’s informal summit
Oct 11, 2019 00:48 IST
BJP attacks Congress after its representatives met Corbyn on Kashmir
BJP attacks Congress after its representatives met Corbyn on Kashmir
Oct 10, 2019 22:29 IST
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Oct 10, 2019 22:36 IST
‘She sought…cyanide to kill rats’: Kerala serial killings co-accused claims
‘She sought…cyanide to kill rats’: Kerala serial killings co-accused claims
Oct 10, 2019 19:52 IST
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Oct 10, 2019 20:12 IST
RSS worker, pregnant wife, 6-yr-old son hacked to death in Bengal
RSS worker, pregnant wife, 6-yr-old son hacked to death in Bengal
Oct 10, 2019 20:54 IST
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 20:11 IST
No Rating Movie Review: ‘The Sky is Pink’ makes you laugh and cry
No Rating Movie Review: ‘The Sky is Pink’ makes you laugh and cry
Oct 10, 2019 20:53 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh BachchanNobel Prize
don't miss
latest news
India News
TV News