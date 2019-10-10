Kareena Kapoor on Kabir Singh criticism: ‘They are outnumbered by those who loved the film. That’s sad’

bollywood

Several moviegoers across the country loved the film Kabir Singh and Kiara Advani’s character in the film, Preeti. She played a demure woman who stands by her lover despite his flawed personality and bad temper. However, playing such a character is definitely not on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s list of roles to do.

Talking to Filmfare, Kareena said that she doesn’t ‘personally believe in a character like that’. “I haven’t seen the film. But clearly it hasn’t affected anything because the movie has made over Rs 300 crores. So, it’s a double edged sword. Because there are people who are actually going to watch it and have found something that they love. Otherwise, it is not possible for it to have done so well. But I’m happy that people are talking about it and if you ask me, I don’t personally believe in a character like that because that’s not me as a person,” she said.

Kareena added that it still good to see people voice their varied opinions about the film. She, however, added that it was ‘sad’ that they were outnumbered by those who liked the film. “But, at the end of the day, it’s a film and it has worked. But I’m happy that people are talking about things and they want their voice to be heard. But they clearly are outnumbered by the people who have loved the film. That’s the reality which is sad,” she said.

Kabir Singh starred Kareena’s ex boyfriend and actor Shahid Kapoor in the lead. He played a violent, alcoholic, heartbroken doctor, who also takes to drugs. The film is this year’s biggest hit and earned Rs 278 crore at the box office. It is also Shahid’s biggest solo hit.

Kabir Singh ignited a debate about romance and the toxicity in a relationship. While the film went on to become one of the biggest grossers of the year, it was also met with criticism for its hero-like portrayal of a flawed man.

Kareena has starred in multiple films that featured her in important and strong female roles such as Chameli, Heroine, Jab We Met, Udta Punjab, Asoka and Ki and Ka. She will soon be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Good News, with Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium and in Takht with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and others.

