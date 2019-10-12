e-paper
Bigg Boss controversy: 20 arrested outside Salman Khan’s house, Prakash Javadekar starts probe

Amid the controversy surrounding the latest season of Bigg Boss, 20 persons were reportedly arrested outside Salman Khan’s house.

tv Updated: Oct 12, 2019 20:13 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Salman Khan poses for photographs during the launch of Bigg Boss 13 in Mumbai.
Salman Khan poses for photographs during the launch of Bigg Boss 13 in Mumbai.(PTI)
         

The season 13 of the popular reality show Bigg Boss has been mired in controversies right from its launch two weeks ago. Many organisations, including Confederation Of All India Traders (CAIT) have sought bans on the show, raising objection over the concept of "Bed Friends Forever". Many have alleged the show is obscene and it maligns Indian culture.

Now, the Rajasthan-based organisation Karni Sena has reportedly complained against the show. In the wake of the complaint, the Mumbai police has tightened the security outside the show host Salman Khan's house.

According to online portal Bollywood Hungama, 20 people were arrested on Friday for protesting outside Salman's house. Also, a man named Updesh Rana, posted a video in which he can be seen standing outside Salman's house and warning the actor and show's makers to stop spreading obscenity in the Bigg Boss house.

Karni Sena wrote to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, claiming Bigg Boss is insulting Hindu culture and traditions. Javadekar said on Friday, according to ANI, “I have asked Ministry officials for a report on what is being shown (on the Big Boss show). We will be getting the report this week.”

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 20:11 IST

