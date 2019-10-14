Kriti Sanon on Housefull 4 song Ek Chumma: ‘How is it regressive? The boys are saying it to their partner, not a stranger’

bollywood

Actor Kriti Sanon, who will soon be seen in a leading role in Housefull 4, has said that she would have spoken up if any scene or song in the Akshay Kumar-led movie was regressive or disrespectful towards women.

Asked about Housefull 4 song Ek Chumma, Kriti told Mid Day in an interview, “How is it regressive? The boys are saying [those lines] to their partner, not to a stranger. If Ek Chumma was disrespectful towards women, I would have spoken up.”

Talking about Housefull 4 as a film, she said, “This edition is different from its predecessors because of the reincarnation twist. As an actor, my job is to do different things and cater to different audiences. It’s tough to make people laugh. I was fortunate to be surrounded by a talented bunch of people. Akshay has a great sense of humour, both off and on-screen.”

Kriti also questioned why objectifying males in our films is never objected to. “In Tareefan [Veere Di Wedding], why was it not pointed that male models were being treated the way mainstream treats female models? In Coca Cola [song from Luka Chuppi], I was asked why the girl was being put down [through the lyrics]. But my character too was saying the same lines to the guy. How is it okay for a guy to be teased, but there’s so much talk when a girl is being teased?” she asked.

Directed and written by Farhad Samji, Housefull also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda. Set in two timelines -- 1419 and 2019, the fourth instalment of the hit comedy franchise has been shot in London, Rajasthan and Mumbai. The film is themed around reincarnation and is slated to hit the big screens on Diwali. It will clash with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Saand Ki Aankh and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Made in China.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 13:13 IST