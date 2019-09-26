e-paper
Housefull 4 final poster brings main cast together, Akshay Kumar and gang strike a stylish pose

Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar has shared a final poster and a motion poster for his upcoming film. Check it out here:

bollywood Updated: Sep 26, 2019 11:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh on Housefull 4 poster.
After sharing 12 posters for six different characters all through Wednesday, Akshay Kumar has shared a final poster for his upcoming film, Housefull 4. The latest poster, shared on Twitter by the actor on Thursday morning, shows the six main actors together, striking a stylish pose.

The final poster shows Akshay, in his 21st century avatar, at the centre of the group. Standing beside him are actors Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde. Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh have taken seats and Kriti Kharbanda is seen leaning against Bobby’s chair. Behind the group is an epic painting of their 15th century avatars--the three princess and the three men of the court.

 

“Ek zindagi kaafi nahi thi toh hum waapas aa gaye (One lifetime wasn’t enough so we are back)! Presenting the house of comedy. Fun and entertainment #Housefull4. Trailer out tomorrow,” Akshay tweeted with the poster. Akshay also shared a motion poster for the film that compiled all the previous posters in on video. “Le kar aa rahe hai aapke liye ek aisi kahani, jo shuru hogi London se but khatam hogi Sitamgarh mein (We are bringing you a story that started from London but will end in Sitamgarh). #Housefull4, trailer out on 27th September ,” he wrote.

 

The two posters featuring Akshay showed him portraying dual roles of Rajkumar Bala and Harry in the film. The first poster shows Akshay in an intriguing warrior avatar, wielding a bow and arrow. The second still is from 2019, as Akshay introduces his fans to ‘London returned Harry’, who stands in front of Bala’s portrait. The next posters shared by Akshay feature Riteish Deshmukh as Bangdu and Roy. The third set of posters introduce Bobby Deol as Dharamputra and Max.

Akshay also introduced Kriti Sanon’s dual characters -- Rajkumari Madhu and Kriti. Sporting a lehenga, traditional jewellery, and a veil, Kriti looks beautiful as Rajkumari Madhu. In the second poster, Kriti can be seen rocking denim on denim look and carrying a denim jacket on her shoulder.

 

Housefull 4 will be set in two timelines -- 1419 and 2019. The fourth instalment of the franchise has been shot extensively in London, Rajasthan, and Mumbai.

Revolving around the theme of reincarnation, the film follows a non-linear narrative. It is slated to hit the big screens on Diwali and clash with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Saand Ki Aankh and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Made in China.

Housefull 4 made headlines last year after actor Nana Patekar and filmmaker Sajid Khan, who were earlier involved in the film, were accused of sexual harassment as the #MeToo movement gained momentum in India.

After the allegations surfaced, Patekar was replaced by Baahubali fame Rana Daggubati whereas Housefull 3 director Farhad Samji took over the reins of Housefull 4.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 11:04 IST

